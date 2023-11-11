Flowdynamics Sprint Car Team Wraps Up the 2023 Season Saturday at Perris Auto Speedway

As the cooler temperatures roll into town, race fans and race teams know that means the end of the racing season is close at hand. This Saturday night, November 11th, the 2023 racing campaign for the Flowdynamics Sprint Car Team will conclude at the season finale for the USAC/CRA Series at Perris Auto Speedway. Spectator gates will open at 5:00 p.m. with racing at 7:00 at the final race at the track until February 2024.

Last week while teammate Matt McCarthy was camping with the family, Logan Williams went solo to fly the Flowdynamics flag at the Western World Championships at Arizona’s Cocopah Speedway. The young driver had a good night on Friday to start the two-day show. In qualifying he toured the 3/8 mile clay oval in 17.026. That was the 11th fastest of the 33 cars that turned in laps on the clocks. A third-place finish in his 10-lap heat sent him straight into the 30-lap main event.

In the opening night main, Williams moved forward from his 10th place starting spot to finish eighth. That gave him five top-10 finishes in his first nine races of the season.

A much friendlier track surface greeted the drivers 24 hours later for the second night of the two-day show. Williams took full advantage of the better surface when he cut his qualifying time down to 16.871. That was the 13th best of the 28 cars on hand. Up to that point, things had gone well through the two nights. However, fortunes started to change in the heat race. The son of National Sprint Car Hall of Famer Rip Williams started third in the eight-lapper, but he slipped back to sixth. Fighting and digging all race long, he clawed his way back to fifth. That was one spot shy of the transfer and meant he had to go to the B main.

The B main was 12-laps and the top six cars transferred to the 30-lap A main. Starting on the outside of the front row, things looked good for Williams. On lap two while running second, he got a little wide going into turn three and was clobbered from behind flattening his left rear tire. Fortunately, the crew got the tire changed and he rejoined at the back of the pack for the restart. A determined drive saw the Yorba Linda, California racer go from the back to an impressive fourth-place finish.

Williams started the 30-lap main event in the 13th position. Initially, he fell back to the 16th spot before bursting back to 13th. Unfortunately, an issue forced him to the infield on lap nine with a frustrating 23rd-place finish.

Heading into Perris this Saturday, both of the team drivers have recorded their respective best finishes at the local track in 2023. Williams had his season-best fourth on June 10th and McCarthy had an impressive sixth at the last race at The PAS on September 23rd.

All active military members with proper ID will get into Saturday night’s race at Perris for just $5.00. In addition, they will receive one free pass for an accompanying guest.

Adult tickets for Saturday’s race are $30.00. Seniors 65 and over get in for $25.00. For kids 6-12 it is only $5.00 and children 5 and under are free. The fairgrounds charge $10.00 for parking.

Perris Auto Speedway is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in the City of Perris. The track website is http://www.perrisautospeedway.com/ and the office phone number is (951) 940-0134.

Whenever you get the chance to meet the Flowdynamics drivers in person, be sure to visit them in the pits. They will be glad to sign autographs for you and each will have their fine-looking team shirts available.



If you or your company would like to be a part of one of the West Coast’s most prominent sprint car teams for the upcoming season, please contact John McCarthy at 909 930-5522 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

McCarthy and Williams would like to thank the following sponsors for making the 2023 season possible. Flowdynamics Inc., PurgePlugs.com, Cal Therm Mechanical Insulators, JFK Design Build, So Cal Racing Fuel, and Full Throttle Lift.

