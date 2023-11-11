Shane Sexton Finishes the Usac/cra Portion of His 2023 Schedule This Saturday at Perris Auto Speedway

“Shugah” Shane Sexton will close the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series portion of his 2023 racing schedule this Saturday, November 11th. It will be his third race of the year at the famous Riverside County half-mile clay oval.

Sexton comes into the final 410 West Coast race of 2023 after a disappointing weekend at last week’s Western World Championships at the Cocopah Speedway. On a less-than-driver-friendly track surface on Friday night, the friendly driver qualified 31st at 18.436. Issues forced him out before the green flag in his heat race and sent him to the 12-lap B. He started the B in 14th and moved up a pair of spots to place 12th. Unfortunately, that was the end of his night.

Sexton and the GAS Chassis #74 returned to Cocopah, which is located minutes from the USA/Mexico border, 24 hours later. The tough track conditions that prevailed throughout Friday were considerably better on night two. Sexton took advantage and clipped more than a half second off his previous night’s qualifying effort with a 17.758. That was 27th fastest.

A sixth place result in his heat once again sent the talkative racer to the B main where he started 11th. He moved forward and finished ninth. Once again, that brought a premature end to his night Soon afterward, the team found an issue that had plagued the car all weekend.

“Honestly, we figured it out after some investigation,” Sexton said. “We found out our shocks were valved incorrectly. I was doing wing adjustments with the shocks on a non-wing car. So, I was loosening myself up when I went to tighten myself up with the knobs. The car just could not find grip at all.”

“Fortunately we dropped them (the shocks) off with Deejay Dumas in San Diego. He rebuilt them for me. We are going to pick them up, slap them on the car tonight, and go kick some butt at Perris Auto Speedway tomorrow.”

Perris is where Sexton has done most of his full-size sprint car racing after beginning his career in mini dwarfs and lightning sprints. He enjoys competing there.

“I like it just because we go there so often,” he said. “I definitely feel the most comfortable there because I have so many notes there. It just kind of feels like home when we get to race there. It is USAC/CRA’s home track.”

After Saturday, Sexton has one race left on his 2023 schedule. The 82nd running of the Turkey Night Grand Prix at the Ventura Raceway. It will be his first appearance on one of the USA’s most picturesque racetracks and to say the least, he is excited.

“It is pretty crazy to think about,” Sexton enthused. “My goal there is to make the main, keep my nose clean and try to march forward. We are borrowing a motor from either Everhart (Tony Everhart) or my motor guy Mike Pridgeon. We are kind of up in the air about it right now and we are bouncing phone calls around to see what we are going to do.”

“I have done relatively well at Ventura and I have flipped there as well,” he laughed. “It has all been in a lightning sprint. I have never raced a sprint car (360 or 410) there.”

All active military members with proper ID will get into Saturday night’s race at Perris for just $5.00. In addition, they will receive one free pass for an accompanying guest.

Adult tickets for Saturday’s race are $30.00. Seniors 65 and over get in for $25.00. For kids 6-12 it is only $5.00 and children 5 and under are free. The fairgrounds charge $10.00 for parking.

Perris Auto Speedway is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in the City of Perris. The track website is http://www.perrisautospeedway.com/ and the office phone number is (951) 940-0134.

Sexton and the #74 team wish to extend their thanks to the following 2023 racing season partners. Gas Chassis, Key Brothers Racing, Elite Powder Coating, Bill's Jerky, Hot Dog Kustoms, Savage Racing, AG Sandcars, and Ron's Tire and Brake.

Shane Sexton Racing PR