Saturday, Nov 11

No.8 Toyota Gazoo Racing entry clinches Hypercar drivers’ title in Bahrain

Racing News
Saturday, Nov 11 54
No.8 Toyota Gazoo Racing entry clinches Hypercar drivers’ title in Bahrain
The No.8 Toyota Gazoo Racing GR010 Hypercar crew of Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa led the season-closing FIA WEC race in Bahrain from start to finish.
 
In doing so, Toyota claimed a third straight Hypercar title for Japanese squad Toyota Gazoo Racing with a total of 217 points. Buemi and Hartley also claimed their fourth WEC drivers' titles, while Hirakawa confirmed his second in as many years.
 
Meanwhile, Team WRT celebrated winning the final ever LMP2 race in the WEC with the No.41 Oreca-Gibson of Robert Kubica, Rui Andrade and Louis Deletraz taking the title in style with a well-executed victory.
 
Kubica took the checkered flag to achieve a third race win of the season and WRT's fourth straight victory in Bahrain.The triumph for the Belgian squad ensured that Kubica, Andrade and Deletraz sealed the LMP2 drivers' title after capitalising on a long late pit-stop for the sister No.31 Team WRT entry of Robin Frijns, Sean Gelael and Ferdinand Habsburg. Champions Team WRT finish the year with a total of 173 points, 59 points ahead of second-placed Inter Europol Competition. 
 
The Iron Dames squad of Michelle Gatting, Sarah Bovy and Rahel Frey took an emotional and tense first WEC win in the final ever LMGTE Am race.
 
Gatting brought the No.85 Porsche 911 RSR-19 home just ahead of the D'Station Aston Martin after resisting late race pressure. Gatting and teammates Sarah Bovy and Rahel Frey made history by becoming the first all-female squad to win an FIA World Endurance Championship race. The victory ensured that they also took second position in the final LMGTE Am standings behind champions Corvette Racing.
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series titles on the line this weekend in Pomona Wynn Las Vegas and Blue Wire Launch Drive to Wynn F1 Podcast with Host Justin Bell »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.