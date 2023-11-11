No.8 Toyota Gazoo Racing entry clinches Hypercar drivers’ title in Bahrain

The No.8 Toyota Gazoo Racing GR010 Hypercar crew of Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa led the season-closing FIA WEC race in Bahrain from start to finish.

In doing so, Toyota claimed a third straight Hypercar title for Japanese squad Toyota Gazoo Racing with a total of 217 points. Buemi and Hartley also claimed their fourth WEC drivers' titles, while Hirakawa confirmed his second in as many years.

Meanwhile, Team WRT celebrated winning the final ever LMP2 race in the WEC with the No.41 Oreca-Gibson of Robert Kubica, Rui Andrade and Louis Deletraz taking the title in style with a well-executed victory.

Kubica took the checkered flag to achieve a third race win of the season and WRT's fourth straight victory in Bahrain.The triumph for the Belgian squad ensured that Kubica, Andrade and Deletraz sealed the LMP2 drivers' title after capitalising on a long late pit-stop for the sister No.31 Team WRT entry of Robin Frijns, Sean Gelael and Ferdinand Habsburg. Champions Team WRT finish the year with a total of 173 points, 59 points ahead of second-placed Inter Europol Competition.

The Iron Dames squad of Michelle Gatting, Sarah Bovy and Rahel Frey took an emotional and tense first WEC win in the final ever LMGTE Am race.

Gatting brought the No.85 Porsche 911 RSR-19 home just ahead of the D'Station Aston Martin after resisting late race pressure. Gatting and teammates Sarah Bovy and Rahel Frey made history by becoming the first all-female squad to win an FIA World Endurance Championship race. The victory ensured that they also took second position in the final LMGTE Am standings behind champions Corvette Racing.