Callum Hedge Crowned FR Americas 2023 Driver Champion

FR Americas Driver Champion

Callum Hedge’s (No. 17 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3) bid for the 2023 FR Americas title required him to overcome challenges both on the track and logistically as he traveled halfway around the globe for each of the series’ six event weekends. In addition, he was logging miles to and from Australia to simultaneously compete in the Porsche Carrera Cup Australia. He spent literal days on airplanes with some weeks, such as the two weeks leading into the rounds at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, requiring up to 49 hours on a plane between events. In all, between FR Americas, Australia’s Porsche Carrera Cup Championship and Formula Regional Oceania in New Zealand, Hedge has seen 50 checkered flags this year alone.

Throughout the course of the 18-race FR Americas season, Hedge collected 13 wins and 15 podiums.

“It's been quite difficult traveling to and from New Zealand and Australia,” said Hedge as he accepted the championship trophy. “It's rough sitting on planes constantly, but big thanks to the people who make it happen for me. Without them, it wouldn't be possible. Big credit to Steve Horn and Mark Pilcher. What they did for me at the start of the year, pulling the funding together about two or three weeks before the first round, was very awesome, and I really appreciate them. Also, the people that came on board to support us—Tony Quinn Foundation, Giltrap Group, and Steve Horn, himself, with Tasman Motorsport Group—thank you.

“Big thanks to the people who put this event on—SCCA and Parella Motorsports [Holdings]—thank you very much. Scott [Goodyear], thanks for all your hard work. You're a great race director. Your driver’s briefings have been very fun—they've been pretty long, but very useful. You put in a lot of effort and take a lot of pride in what you do; I really appreciate all your work. Mom, thanks for coming out this weekend. I hope you enjoyed coming to America for the second time this year; hopefully you can come back sometime soon. All my competitors, thank you for giving me a good, hard season of racing. The team at Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport, thank you for all your work. Your car has been really good this year. We haven't had many issues, so big credit to you. Thanks, Gary, Teena, Thomas for fixing all my broken stuff—you’re a champion, mate. Paul, thanks for engineering me on a few other weekends,” concluded Hedge.

As the 2023 Driver Champion, Hedge secured a prize from Honda Performance Development (HPD), in addition to a Bell Athlete contract, a carbon Bell helmet, a custom OMP racing suit, a bespoke Omologato timepiece, Haas F1 Team guest experience at the Miami Grand Prix, and an invitation to the FIA Prize Giving Ceremony at the conclusion of the season. Last, but not least, Hedge also earned FIA Super License Points to assist in his journey on the Road to F1.