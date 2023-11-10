2023 Hickory Motor Speedway Track Champion Kade Brown Ready for Fall Brawl

With his 2023 racing season winding down, recently crowned Hickory Motor Speedway track champion Kade Brown returns to the historic short track looking to capture another checkered flag in Saturday's highly anticipated Fall Brawl.

As it has in previous years, the race is guaranteed to deliver action. As one of the biggest annual Late Model Stock Car races in the Southeast, it always does.

The Fall Brawl at Hickory Motor Speedway again falls in the first half of November this year.

The 26th edition of the 200-lap race on the legendary. 0.363-mile asphalt oval will feature some Late Model Stock best of the best, with Brown eyeing the $4,000 prize for first place as part of $17,000 in posted awards and bragging rights.

Brown is one of 19 drivers who has filed an entry for the race, featuring NASCAR Xfinity Series winner Josh Berry and Xfinity Series drivers Connor Mosack and Akinori Ogata, among others.

"I'm excited to return to Hickory Motor Speedway this weekend," said Brown. "The Fall Brawl always provides a lot of excitement – but the race for me is another opportunity to continue to build my resume and showcase my potential to the race fans and against my competition."

With cooler temperatures expected for Saturday night's race after a week of summer vibes, Brown believes handling will be crucial while tire conservation could separate the contender.

"Even though this weekend's race isn't a weekly show, you must treat it as such," added Brown. "It won't be as hot as it has been all week at Hickory this weekend, which should increase the speeds but put handling at a premium. Conserving your tires or knowing when to press the attack will also be equally important.

"I feel pretty confident that my team has a good baseline on where we need to be, so it is capitalizing on the speed from practice and qualifying and keeping ourselves in the hunt for 200 laps on Saturday night."

No matter what happens on Saturday night, Brown has been reflecting on his impressive season, which has seen him capture 11 wins. At the same time, he also flourished on the CARS Tour scene throughout the season, which saw Brown deliver a career-best second-place finish at Hickory in late July.

"This season has been a dream season," added Brown. "To capture a track championship is incredibly important to me and our partners. I could not do it without the people in my corner every week. It hasn't been easy, but nothing should be. I know I still have a lot to learn, but I have surrounded myself with good people and am excited about the future."

ValAsta, Carolina Driveline, Race City Steel and Puryear Tank Lines will be the primary partners on Brown's No. 23 Chevrolet for the Saturday night showdown.

"I am lucky to have great partners that allow me to go out there all year and live a dream," explained Brown. "Without them, this weekend and this season would not have been possible. Celebrating in Victory Lane is the biggest thank you that I can give them and a return trip there on Saturday night is what I am aiming for."

Following his 28th race of the season, Brown is tentatively scheduled to compete in two more races at Florence Motor Speedway on November 18, 2023, and his season-finale in the Thanksgiving Classic at Southern National Motorsports Park on November 25, 2023.

Pit gates for Saturday's action will open at 8:30 a.m. ET, with early optional practice beginning at 9 a.m. ET and running through noon. Official practice begins at 1 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 2:30 p.m. ET and feature racing at 4:15 p.m. ET.

In addition to Late Models, Limited Late Models and the Carolina Pro Late Models will also be a part of Saturday's racing program in Catawba County.

FloRacing's coverage is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

For more on Kade Brown, please like his Facebook page (Kade Brown Racing), or follow him on Instagram (@kadebrownracing), TikTok (@kadebrown99) and X | Twitter (@kadebrownracing).

Kade Brown PR