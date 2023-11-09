Volusia Speedway Park Bringing Marquee Races During Winter Months

While motorsports series across the country are winding down their seasons, racing action in the Sunshine State is heating up with Volusia Speedway Park set to host several marquee events during the winter months.

On that list includes the Veteran’s Day Classic (Nov. 11), 10th anniversary of the Emil & Dale Reutimann Memorial (Nov. 16-18), second annual Battle in Barberville (Nov. 30-Dec. 2), DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals (Jan. 17-20), Germfree Southern Sprint Car Shootout (Jan. 25-27), Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals (Feb. 5-17) and the World of Outlaws Bike Week Jamboree (March 3-4).

VETERAN’S DAY CLASSIC (Nov. 11)

Volusia’s months of big events kicks off with the special Veteran’s Day Classic on Saturday, Nov. 11, featuring five local favorite divisions. Competing in the event will be DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, 604 Late Models, 602 Late Models, 3/4 Modifieds and the Pick Your Part Street Stocks. Honoring those who have served, any U.S. veteran, or current member of the United States Military carrying a valid I.D. will receive free admission.

10TH ANNIVERSARY EMIL & DALE REUTIMANN MEMORIAL (Nov. 16-18)

The following week, Volusia Speedway Park will honor one of racing’s most legendary families with the 10th annual Emil & Dale Reutimann Memorial, Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 16-18. The marquee DIRTcar UMP Modified event will see the country’s top Modified drivers compete for a $10,000 payday in the 50-lap event. Ethan Dotson earned his first Reutimann Memorial victory last year, adding his name to a prestigious list of winners, which includes Nick Hoffman, David Stremme, Tyler Nicely, Kyle Strickler, David Reutimann, Jeff Mathews and Austin Sanders.

BATTLE IN BARBERVILLE (Nov. 30-Dec. 2)

Before the calendar turns to 2024, Volusia Speedway Park will cap off the 2023 with the second annual Battle in Barberville, Nov. 30-Dec. 2. The December event brings 360 Sprint Cars, DIRTcar UMP Modifieds and 3/4 Modifieds to The World’s Fastest Half Mile for a practice night on Thursday and then Feature events on Friday and Saturday.

The winner of Saturday’s 360 Sprint Car Feature will lock into January’s Germfree Southern Sprint Car Shootout. Last year, Petersburg, Florida’s Tyler Clem won the inaugural Battle in Barberville 360 Sprint Car and then went on to win the Southern Sprint Car Shootout finale.

DIRTcar SUNSHINE NATIONALS (Jan. 17-20)

Volusia Speedway Park’s Late Model Palooza is back, Thursday-Saturday, Jan. 17-20. The premier Late Model event will feature DIRTcar Pro Late Models, 602 Late Models and the season kickoff for the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models.

The best Late Model drivers from around the country will gather in Barberville with a practice night on Wednesday, Jan. 17, and then three straight nights of Feature action, Thursday to Saturday, Jan. 18-20. Last year, Devin Moran scored back-to-back wins with the World of Outlaws, while Kyle Bronson, Jensen Ford and David Showers Jr. picked up wins in the other divisions.

GERMFREE SOUTHERN SPRINT CAR SHOOTOUT (Jan. 25-27)

The Germfree Southern Sprint Car Shootout returns after a successful debut in 2023, bringing back the United Sprint Car Series for a marquee three-day event, Jan. 25-27. Sprint Car drivers from around the country – and beyond as drivers from Australia and England participated in the first event – will compete for a more than $65,000 overall purse, paying $2,500 to win Thursday and Friday night, and then a massive $10,000 payday on Saturday – the largest purse in USCS history.

Last year, the event also saw the likes of Daytona 500 champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Anthony Macri and Ryan Timms participate in the event.

Local division, 3/4 Modifieds are set to race alongside the high-flying 360 Sprint Car series as well.

FEDERATED AUTO PARTS DIRTcar NATIONALS (Feb. 5-17)

Florida Speedweeks returns in 2024 with the running of the 53rd Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals, Feb. 5-17, 2024. The 12-day event will feature hundreds of drivers from the premier divisions in racing with them all vying for a Big Gator championship. The first week (Feb. 5-10) will see racing action all week with the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds and three days of The Greatest Show on Dirt with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars.

Then, the DIRTcar Late Models and USAC Non-Wing Sprint Cars will kick off the second week (Feb. 12-17) before turning it over to the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models and Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds.

WORLD OF OUTLAWS BIKE WEEK JAMBOREE (March 3-4)

Two wheels and four wheels collide once again in March, with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars returning to Volusia Speedway Park in March for the World of Outlaws

Bike Week Jamboree (Sunday-Monday, March 3-4). Adding another exciting element to Bike Week, the World of Outlaws welcomes all bikers to The World’s Fastest Half Mile for two nights of high-octane, wheel-to-wheel, action. Earlier this year, Carson Macedo and David Gravel won the inaugural World of Outlaws Bike Week Features.

DIRTcar Series PR