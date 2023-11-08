News + Notes From The All American 400

William Sawalich took the win in the All American 400 at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on Sunday, while Ty Majeski was crowned ASA STARS National Tour champion.

What else happened during the 39th Curb Records/Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers All American 400 Presented by US Tank & Cryogenic Equipment? Find out here.

Wilson Motorsports Wins Half of ASA STARS National Tour Races

With William Sawalich’s win on Sunday, five of the ten ASA STARS National Tour races in 2023 were won by Wilson Motorsports with four different drivers, including four of the last five races. Joining the Minnesota rising star in various victory lanes were Gio Ruggiero (Hickory, Winchester), Cole Butcher (Anderson), and Jesse Love (Toledo).

Of the six drivers who competed with Wilson Motorsports, four of them were able to win a race. Butcher and Ruggiero finished second and third in the final driver points standings, with the No.28 and No.22 also second and third in the owner’s standings.

Cross-Country Journeys For A Trio of Drivers

Three drivers started off the weekend competing with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series or ARCA Menards Series West at Phoenix Raceway, with each driver experiencing a unique set of circumstances during the weekend.

William Sawalich started the weekend off with a win in the ARCA West race on Friday while team owner Donnie Wilson shook down his No.2 for his arrival on Saturday. Both Ty Majeski and Jake Garcia competed in the NASCAR Truck Series race, with Majeski finishing 14th and Garcia second. Justin Mondeik got behind the wheel of Majeski No.91 for Friday practice, while Garcia’s No.35 did not see the track until Saturday.

Third All American 400 Runner-Up For Thorn

Derek Thorn found himself in an all-too familiar place after Sunday’s race. He finished second in the All American 400 for the third time in his career. He was able to make up a lap during the race to match his finish from 2006 and 2016 in the Shafer Motorsports No.7.

If history repeats itself, that All American 400 win is coming sooner rather than later. He finished second in the Snowball Derby twice before winning it last year.

Two Local Favorites in Top-Five

A pair of Nashville-area natives scored top-five finishes on Sunday afternoon. The local contingent was led by two-time track champion Michael House, who finished third to record his career-best finish in the race. Another former track champion in Wille Allen rounded out the top-five, coming after the Rackley WAR team owner won the Go Fas Racing Pole Award on Saturday.

Champions Crowned on All American 400 Weekend

Along with the ASA STARS National Tour, champions were crowned for all six ¼-mile divisions and the weekly Pro Late Models. Additionally, the CRA Street Stocks and Vore’s Compact Touring Series all had non-points races to close out their seasons, while the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour co-sanctioned the Pro Late Model race.

Here are the winners and champions from each division.

Friday:

Limited LM Winner: Dwayne Hudson

Champion: Allen Carter



Street Stock Winner: Dean Travis

Champion: Michael Neidert



Pure Stock Winner: Terry Jackson

Champion: Chase Walls



Front Runner Winner: Josh Harrell

Champion: Ray Crann



Legends Pro Winner: Jensen Jorgensen

Champion: Oliver Cordell



Legends Semi-Pro Winner: Austin Harrison

Champion: Michael Crafton

Bandoleros Winners: James Faulkner/Cooper Ashburn

Champion: Landon Thrasher

Saturday:

Pro Late Model Winner/Champion: Dylan Fetcho

CRA Street Stocks Winner: Dillon Oliver

Vore’s Compact Touring Series Winner: Kyle Frame

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA STARS PR