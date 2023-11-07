High Limit Racing Expands Race Schedule, Increases Driver Payouts and Broadens FloSports Partnership in 2024

High Limit Racing, founded and owned by NASCAR champion Kyle Larson and five-time World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet, is expanding in 2024. The formerly named High Limit Sprint Car Series is adding events and increasing driver payouts while broadening its partnership with FloSports. The midweek race series will evolve into a 50-plus race night schedule across the country and increase driver payouts to more than $5 million.

To support the series, High Limit Racing entered a multi-year media agreement with FloSports, which has taken a minority equity stake in the new venture and will continue to stream live race events while also producing original content on FloRacing, its Motorsports vertical.

The High Limit Racing national tour will kick off 2024 at East Bay Raceway Park in Tampa, Fla. in February and celebrate its inaugural season championship at the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track in October.

“Brad (Sweet) and I literally grew up in this sport and our passion for sprint car racing runs deep,” said Larson. “The 2023 High Limit season went well, but we saw room for growth and more opportunities that were out there to make this division of racing stronger. Not only are we going to continue to run tight, highly-entertaining races for the fans, but we’re going to do it while raising purses and making the sport more financially viable for drivers and teams. On top of that, the partnership with FloSports will bring more eyeballs to our events and grow the sport overall. I can’t think of a much better situation for all involved.”

The new season of the High Limit Racing will reward drivers with bigger payouts and unprecedented flexibility with no restrictions on the amount of non-High Limit races they can compete in. The series also will set dedicated “off-weekends” to allow teams to continue to participate in sprint car racing’s crown jewel events.

High Limit Racing will award a point fund of $1 million with the champion team and driver winning $250,000. Similar to its 2023 season, High Limit Racing will have a Midweek Money Series within the national tour awarding a separate $100,000 total point fund.

Sweet will compete in every event and pursue his first High Limit Racing championship with the Kasey Kahne Racing NAPA No. 49 team. Larson, crowned the midweek series champion earlier this month, will continue to compete in select events while also pursuing a NASCAR Cup Series championship and an Indianapolis 500 victory in 2024.

“We’re working on a diverse and efficient schedule that will maximize the travel time for our teams,” Sweet said. “With increased purses and the availability for teams to also compete in the sport’s crown jewels that may not be High Limit-sanctioned, High Limit drivers and teams have the highest revenue opportunity in sprint car history, barring The Million in 2023. We’re proud of that and see it as a launching pad for the future of sprint car racing.

“The support of Kasey (Kahne), NAPA, and everyone at Kasey Kahne Racing means a lot to me,” Sweet continued. “We’ve accomplished a lot together and now we’ll go on a new adventure and try to add a High Limit championship to our resume. They’re taking this jump with me and that shows how strong and committed this team is.”

FloSports will support the partnership with original content developed and distributed across FloRacing. The content mix will include both short-form social programming and more in-depth spotlights on the drivers and the key storylines developing throughout the season. Over the course of an 11-race season, High Limit content generated more than 8.5 million views this year with FloRacing motorsports coverage earning more than 142 million views across all branded platforms.

“FloRacing is the go-to destination for motorsports fans delivering premium event coverage and original content to viewers across the globe. The expansion of High Limit Racing and our investment in it reinforces our commitment to the growth of motorsports and delivering it authentically to audiences everywhere,” said Mark Floreani, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FloSports.

To subscribe to FloRacing and gain access to all High Limit Racing events, archived races and content, including the High Limit Room podcast with Larson and Sweet, click here: https://flosports.link/ highlimitracing.

Former All Star Circuit of Champions events including, but not limited to, the Bob Weikert Memorial and Tuscarora 50 events at Port Royal (Penn.) Speedway, the Dean Knittel Memorial at Portsmouth (Ohio) Speedway, and the annual Rayce Rudeen Foundation race will also be on the schedule in 2024.

The prestigious Eldora Speedway will host High Limit Racing twice with a two-day midweek event in July and a return appearance in September for the 4-Crown Nationals. Eagle (Neb.) Raceway will return with the biggest Midweek Money Series purse at the Eagle Nationals.

High Limit Racing will also have two events in conjunction with NASCAR, one at Texas Motor Speedway in April, and another at Lakeside Speedway, roughly eight miles from Kansas Speedway, in May.

The series will make its West Coast debut in 2024, with events including the Gold Cup Race of Champions at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, Calif. and the Skagit Nationals at Skagit Speedway in Burlington, Wash.

The full 2024 High Limit Racing season schedule and information on the “High Rollers” team roster is forthcoming. Official sponsors for High Limit Racing will also be announced at a later date. Follow High Limit on X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook and Instagram to stay up-to-date on all upcoming announcements.

