Three possible replacements for Aric Almirola in 2024

Aric Almirola, the three-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner, announced that he will not be returning to Stewart-Haas Racing in 2024. Along with his departure, his long-time sponsor, Smithfield Foods, will also be leaving the sport. Almirola expressed his gratitude to SHR and Smithfield Foods in a social media post, signaling the end of his full-time Cup Series career.

Team co-owner Tony Stewart praised Almirola's dedication and contributions during his time with SHR, acknowledging the strong partnership between Almirola and Smithfield Foods. While the next driver for the No. 10 Ford has yet to be announced, speculation has arisen about the possibility of Noah Gragson, who was previously suspended, taking over the seat.

Almirola's departure, along with Smithfield Foods' exit, leaves a significant void for the team, especially considering the lack of sponsorship. The situation mirrors that of Kevin Harvick, who also announced his retirement earlier in the year, giving Almirola one last opportunity to secure a walk-off win before stepping back from full-time competition.

Aric Almirola's announcement regarding his departure from Stewart-Haas Racing in 2024 and Smithfield Foods' exit from NASCAR marks the end of an era for the driver and sponsor. Here are the key points from this development:

Possible Occasional Drives: While Almirola won't be a full-time Cup competitor, he has not ruled out the possibility of occasional drives in the future, indicating that he may still have a presence in NASCAR. Tony Stewart's Comments: Team co-owner Tony Stewart praised Almirola for his hard work and contributions during his time with the organization. He acknowledged the successful partnership between Almirola and Smithfield and wished him and his family the best in their future endeavors. Stewart-Haas Racing's Future: Stewart clarified that SHR will remain a four-car team, and drivers Ryan Preece, Chase Briscoe, and Josh Berry are already confirmed for their respective cars in the 2024 season. The identity of the driver who will take over the No. 10 Ford remains uncertain.

Noah Gragson as a Potential Replacement

Noah Gragson has been linked as a top candidate to replace Aric Almirola. However, Gragson doesn’t come without his share of controversy. Gragson faced an indefinite suspension from NASCAR after appearing to like a social media post mocking the murder of George Floyd.

The incident led to significant consequences for the young driver including division among race car fans and tumbling support at popular online sports like DraftKings sportsbook. As of now, he is 33rd in the standings and has not achieved any top 10 finishes during the season.

Not Opting for a Young Inexperienced Driver

Given the team's rebuilding phase, opting for another young and inexperienced driver might not be the best choice. It's essential to stabilize the team with a more experienced and seasoned driver.

Considering Veteran Drivers

Exploring experienced veteran drivers could be a viable option. Veterans with a history of success and stability could bring leadership and stability to the team. These drivers might have a proven track record, making them valuable assets in the team's efforts to bounce back. However, they might come with personal and social baggage that can negatively impact the Stewart-Haas Racing brand.

Exploring Available Free Agents

Considering available free agents in the NASCAR Cup Series could also be an avenue to explore. Reviewing the pool of experienced drivers who are currently without a team might yield potential candidates for Stewart-Haas Racing.

The Final Laps

Ultimately, the decision will depend on the team's long-term goals, budget constraints, and the availability of suitable candidates. Finding a balance between experience, skill, and compatibility with the team's vision will be crucial in making the right choice for the 2024 season.