Patrick Woods-Toth Claims F4 U.S. Championship; Titus Sherlock, Augie Soto-Schirripa Win at COTA

When the lights went out, Sherlock jumped ahead of the field to control the race, but a caution during the opening lap gave his competition another chance to make a run at the lead. Second-place starter Daniel Cará (No. 10 Tenuta Foppa & Ambrosi Ligier JS F4) put up a hard fight to try to take the lead on the restart, but Sherlock once again pulled ahead.

During the first lap of the race, Woods-Toth was able to overtake Augie Soto-Schirripa (No. 24 International Motorsport Ligier JS F4) for the third position, and one lap after the restart, he passed Cará to claim second in Turn 12. Falling back to fourth, Soto-Schirripa was also looking to move forward as the race progressed—with just over 10 minutes left on the clock he moved into third, and then past Woods-Toth to claim second a couple laps later. All the while, Sherlock continued to lead the field.

With Soto-Schirripa closing in on his gearbox in the final minutes, Sherlock was able to hold off the charging competition. Coming to the white flag, Sherlock went wide through Turn 15, which allowed Soto-Schirripa to briefly pull side by side before returning to the point position. The two raced wheel to wheel again down the backstretch heading to the checkered flag. Soto-Schirripa briefly nosed ahead, but Sherlock made a race-winning move, braking late and diving into Turn 12 to take the lead.

As they crossed the line, it was Sherlock, followed by Soto-Schirripa and Woods-Toth. Making his very first F4 U.S. start, Ariel Elkin (No. 18 International Motorsport Ligier JS F4) finished fourth, followed by Cará in fifth.

“It was a super long and tough race today, but I just did exactly what I needed to do and stayed out front after starting on the pole” said Sherlock after the race. “I can’t thank my team enough; it’s been a great weekend so far. This morning was just good racing—the whole race I had maybe a couple of car lengths gap, but the last two laps, [Soto-Schirripa] was right on me. It was very intense. Coming into the weekend, we knew the championship was pretty much out of my hands, but second was still possible, and that’s what I need to focus on.”