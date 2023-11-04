Jr Motorsports 2023 Championship Notes Package: Carson Kvapil

Driver: Carson Kvapil

Team: JR Motorsports

Crew Chief: Bryan Shaffer

Owner: Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Primary Sponsors: Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Boats & ATVs

Mooresville, N.C. native Carson Kvapil, driver of the No. 8 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Boats & ATVs Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, captured the 2023 Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car championship with his 11th-place finish in Saturday afternoon’s North-South Shootout at Caraway Speedway (Sophia, N.C.). It was his second consecutive CARS Tour LMSC championship, having won in his rookie season of 2022.



IN THE DRIVER’S SEAT: Kvapil’s second straight CARS Tour LMSC driver’s title pushes him past Josh Berry for the team lead and gives JRM a total of three. Berry won the CARS Tour driver’s championship in 2017.



OWNER’S CHAMPIONS: To go along with the driver’s title, Kvapil also brings home an additional owner’s championship for JR Motorsports. The dual championship represents the fourth CARS Tour owner’s championship for the organization. Berry took the owner’s title in 2016-17 before Kvapil doubled up in 2022-23.



DOUBLING UP: With his second championship, Kvapil joins Bobby McCarty as the only CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car drivers with multiple championships in the division. McCarty has earned the top spot three times (2018, 2019 and 2021).



TITLE TOWN: With the 2023 CARS Tour driver’s championship, JR Motorsports now has three CARS Tour driver championships to accompany its three NASCAR Xfinity Series driver championships (Tyler Reddick in 2018, William Byron in 2017 and Chase Elliott in 2014). JRM has two drivers - former JRM Late Model driver Sam Mayer and Justin Allgaier - vying for a fourth NXS title later today at Phoenix Raceway.



BASS PRO SHOPS SNAGS A BIG ONE: Primary sponsor Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Boats & ATVs earned its first championship with JR Motorsports by virtue of Kvapil’s accomplishment. Johnny Morris’ iconic company has also won races and contended for titles in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with JR Motorsports.



THE A-TEAM: Team manager and crew chief Bryan Shaffer has engineered all of the CARS Tour championships for JR Motorsports, with drivers Berry and Kvapil. Josh Tarratt-Hill is the full-time mechanic, while the road crew includes Justin Keeley, Ernie Mayo and spotter Brett Edwards. Engine tuner David West of John West Racing Engines has been with the team for all of its CARS Tour championships.



CHAMPIONSHIP SCRIPT: Kvapil earned his second straight Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour title by posting five victories (Florence Motor Speedway, Hickory Motor Speedway, Ace Speedway (2), and Wake County Speedway), 13 top-five and 15 top-10 finishes in 16 starts.



FAMILY AFFAIR: While Carson won the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car title, his younger brother Caden claimed the championship in the Pro Late Model division, marking the first time that brothers swept the championship in the series. Carson also won the 2021 CARS Tour Super Late Model championship, driving for his family-owned team, giving him three CARS Tour titles in all.

JRM PR