Former Track Champion Leads ASA STARS National Tour All American 400 Practice

Two-time Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway champion and Nashville-area native Michael House set the fastest time of the afternoon in Friday ASA STARS National Tour practice. His time of 18.568 put him on top of the charts in the final session over Wilson Motorsports teammates Cole Butcher and Gio Ruggiero, who ran nearly identical lap times of 18.646 and 18.647.

The ASA STARS National Tour received two one-hour practice sessions alongside the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour from 12:00-4:00 ahead of Curb Records/Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers All American 400 Presented by US Tank and Cryogenic Equipment. Bubba Pollard was fastest in the first practice session with an 18.797, followed by Derek Thorn and Stephen Nasse.

Other notes from Friday:

William Sawalich, Ty Majeski and Jake Garcia were not on hand due to other ARCA and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series obligations at Phoenix Raceway. Donnie Wilson filled in for Sawalich while Justin Mondeik shook down the No.91 for Majeski; Garcia’s No.35 did not hit the track at all on Friday.

Sawalich kicked off the busy weekend with a win in the ARCA Menards Series West race at Phoenix. The 2023 East series champion makes the cross-country flight to Nashville for the All American 400.

Ten drivers are set to make their ASA STARS National Tour debuts this weekend, including the likes of House, NASCAR Xfinity Series team owner Tommy Joe Martins, Ty Fredrickson and Hunter Wright.

Sunday’s Curb Records/Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers All American 400 presented by US Tank and Cryogenic Equipment is part of a full weekend of action featuring Super and Pro Late Model practice and 1/4-mile racing action on Friday night; All American 400 qualifying and races for the Vore’s Compact Touring Series, CRA Street Stocks, and JEGS/CRA All Stars Tour on the 5/8-mile Saturday; and culminating with the season-ending ASA STARS National Tour All American 400 on Sunday afternoon. Special discounted three-day tickets are available here.

The ASA STARS National Tour opened the ten race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on March 11. Gio Ruggiero is the most recent winner, claiming the victory in the Winchester 400 on October 15.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA STARS PR