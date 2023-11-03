The countdown to the Mexico City Grand Prix 2024 has begun

The FORMULA 1 MEXICO CITY GRAND PRIX Presented by Heineken has today unveiled the official image of the 2024 edition of the race, which will take place across the weekend of October 25-27, 2024 at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. Organisers are also delighted to confirm Citibanamex and Banorte pre-sale for tickets will start on Monday, November 13, while general sale tickets for next year’s race will begin on Tuesday, November 14.

The 2024 official poster represents the vibrancy of Mexico and the excitement of the world of Formula 1 with a royal eagle full of intense and vivid colours, evoking the passion of the drivers that compete in Mexico City and the thrill of a grid full of F1 cars preparing for the start of the race – it also encapsulates the art and culture of Mexico.

Citibanamex and Banorte pre-sale tickets will be sold only through Ticketmaster's website. This phase will be limited to cardholders of these banks, who will be able to purchase their tickets in six or 12 months interest-free in any sales period. During the general public sale, they will be able to pay with the card of their choice.

Due to the high demand in recent years, fans are advised to plan ahead with regards to their ticket purchases for next year's race. In addition, the organisers of the FORMULA 1 MEXICO CITY GRAND PRIX presented by Heineken will take further actions to ensure fair ticket sales, so that more fans can have the opportunity to enjoy the event:

The pre-sale will be held for only one day

Tickets are guaranteed for each stage of the sale

It will be limited to a maximum of four tickets per transaction

Tickets will NOT be sold at Ticketmaster centres, nor the box office located at the Palacio de los Deportes

Despite Ticketmaster being able to process up to four thousand transactions per minute, the demand may be higher than the system's capacity, so organisers kindly ask you to be patient at the time of the transaction and during the Ticketmaster virtual queue.

For more information, please visit the official Mexico GP website and its social media channels.