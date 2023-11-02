Jack Wood | Pinnacle Racing Group Phoenix Raceway ARCA West Race Preview

Season Finale: Pinnacle Racing Group (PRG) will take the checkered flag in their inaugural ARCA Menards Series season by competing in Friday morning’s Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100 at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway. With their participation in Friday’s ARCA West season finale, PRG will have competed in all three of ARCA’s series in 2023, including the premier ARCA Menards Series division, as well as the eight-race ARCA Menards Series East. Welcome Aboard: For Friday’s 100-lap race, Pinnacle Racing Group welcomes NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series veteran Jack Wood behind the wheel. He has two top-five and six top-10 finishes with an average result of 10.4 across eight ARCA Menards Series starts this season. Across 17 career ARCA Menards Series starts he has recorded three top-five and 10 top-10 finishes resulting in an average finish of 12.2. He also has two prior ARCA Starts at Phoenix, including earlier this year when he qualified second and was running inside the top-five when he got turned from behind by another competitor and was relegated to a 28th-place finish. In addition to Friday afternoon’s Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100, Wood will also participate in the Truck Series season finale Friday night in the CRAFTSMAN® 150, the final Truck Series race for Kyle Busch Motorsports. Inaugural Chapter: Pinnacle Racing Group (PRG), a new Motorsports team, concludes its inaugural journey with this week’s ARCA West season finale Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100 at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway. PRG has built a solid foundation to compete in the ARCA Menards Series in its first season of competition. Jack Wood will become the team’s fourth ARCA driver this season alongside mainstay driver Luke Fenhaus and rookies Connor Zilisch (Watkins Glen International) and Carson Kvapil (Kansas Speedway). Zilisch (second) and Kvapil (second) delivered top-five ARCA Menards Series finishes for PRG in their respective premier ARCA Menards Series debuts, respectively. The PRG Brand: Headquartered in Mooresville, N.C., Pinnacle Racing Group (PRG) is a professional multifaceted Motorsports team specializing in providing productive and fulfilling careers for team members while also being a leader in on-track performance and driver development primarily in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series (NAAPWS) and the ARCA Menards Series (AMS). 2023 Recap: Pinnacle Racing Group closed the curtain on its 2023 ARCA Menards Series East season with rookie Luke Fenhaus at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway in September. In eight races, the team delivered two wins (Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville and Iowa Speedway), six top-five, seven top-10 finishes, and an average finish of 6.1. Fenhaus and the No. 28 Pinnacle Racing Group team also finished second in the ARCA Menards Series East championship standings. PRG Minute: In addition to their full-time ARCA Menards Series East program, PRG also fielded an entry in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series at Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway for teenager Landon S. Huffman. Huffman scored his first career NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series earlier in the season – rewarding the first-year team with a checkered flag in every division it has participated in 2023. Sponsor Intel: Chevrolet will serve as the primary marketing partner on Wood’s No. 28 Chevrolet this weekend in the Sun of the Valley. Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at chevrolet.com. Calling The Shots: Guiding Wood as crew chief of the No. 28 Pinnacle Racing Group Chevrolet is veteran Shane Huffman. Huffman joined Pinnacle Racing Group at the end of the 2022 racing season after an instrumental tenure at Bret Holmes Racing. With over 98 combined starts as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series and Xfinity Series, Huffman has two wins, 24 top-five and 44 top-10 finishes, including a third-place finish most recently at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway with Bret Holmes in October 2022. In addition to NASCAR, Huffman is the 2020 premier ARCA Menards Series championship crew chief. Phoenix will officially mark Huffman’s first career race under the ARCA West banner. Follow on Social Media: For more on Jack Wood, please visit jackwoodracing.com, like him on Facebook (DriverJackWoodOfficial) and follow him on Instagram (@driverjackwood) and X | Twitter (@DriverJackWood). For more on Pinnacle Racing Group, please like them on Facebook (Pinnacle Racing Group) and follow them on Instagram (@RacePRG) and Twitter (@RacePRG).