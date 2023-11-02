Frankie Muniz, Latasha Causey Lead NASCAR Foundation Speedy Bear Brigade Delivery at Phoenix Children’s

ARCA Menards Series driver and actor Frankie Muniz led NASCAR’s Speedy Bear Brigade on Wednesday at Phoenix Children’s in advance of NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

Muniz and Phoenix Raceway President Latasha Causey delivered 40 Speedy Bears to Phoenix Children’s patients, and more importantly, brought smiles to the children and their families.

The Speedy Bear Brigade is part of a nationwide initiative by The NASCAR Foundation and Kaulig Giving, who have joined together for the seventh consecutive year. In total, more than 11,000 Speedy Bears have been delivered since the program’s inception, providing comfort to children during their hospital stays.

Other NASCAR Championship Weekend community give-back efforts include:

Thursday, Nov. 2 – Mobile Mammogram Screenings at Phoenix Raceway & AZ Complete Health Resource Center in Avondale: From 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Phoenix Raceway in partnership with Breast Believe and The Larry Fitzgerald Foundation, will offer complimentary 3D mobile mammogram screenings. There will be two units running simultaneously; one at Phoenix Raceway in the GEICO Gecko Campgrounds and the other at the AZ Complete Health Resource Center in Avondale. Prospective patients must be at least 35 years or older, not be breast feeding or pregnant, and have no current breast complaints or concerns. No insurance or referral is needed, and breast implants are not an issue. Click here for more information and how to register!

Thursday, Nov. 2 – Basket of Hope Event at NASCAR Media Day, Phoenix Raceway: Basket of Hope volunteers culled from the community, Phoenix Raceway campground and Worldwide Express will gather in The Barn brewed by Busch Light to fill Basket of Hope baskets and load them onto the truck for delivery to Phoenix Children’s. At noon, NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 Drivers will assist filling the baskets that will be distributed at 2:30 p.m. to patients at Phoenix Children’s by other drivers competing at Phoenix Raceway.

Thursday - Sunday – Free Sun Bus Skin Cancer Screenings, Phoenix Raceway midway: The Sun Bus, in collaboration with the Erik Jones Foundation, will provide FREE skin cancer screenings, free sunscreen and safety education throughout NASCAR Championship Weekend. NASCAR Cup Series driver Erik Jones will make an appearance at the Sun Bus on Sunday, Nov. 5, from 8:30 – 9 a.m. For more information, visit www.thesunbus.org .

Only a limited number of tickets remain available for the 2023 NASCAR Championship Weekend, Nov. 3-5. The action on Friday, Nov. 3, includes the ARCA Menards Series West championship race, the Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100, and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Championship Race. On Saturday, Nov. 4, the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race caps a day that also includes NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying.

And then on Sunday, Nov. 5, following a pre-race concert by Diplo presents Thomas Wesley, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race will close the season in exciting fashion. Grandstand seats sold out for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race in June, but a select number of infield general admission and FanShield Infield Experience tickets remain. Grandstand seats are also going fast for Friday and Saturday’s action, so fans are encouraged to visit www.phoenixraceway.com to secure their seats while supplies last.

NASCAR PR