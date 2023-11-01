Lío Ibiza Returns with Exclusive Takeover of Bellagio’s Mayfair Supper Club During Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix

Ibiza’s most exclusive cabaret dining experience is set to make its grand return to the U.S. during the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX when Lío takes over The Mayfair Supper Club, Bellagio’s acclaimed restaurant and entertainment destination. The Mayfair will transform into the Ibizan spectacle November 12-22 at 8 p.m. and feature breathtaking performances, exquisite costumes and electrifying energy for a global audience.

“Lío’s 2021 takeover of The Mayfair was a smash hit and guests have been clamoring for its return,” said Ann Hoff, Bellagio’s President & COO. “Lío is the perfect embodiment of the energy, elegance and excitement that define the Las Vegas experience and we’re thrilled to welcome them back.”

At Lío Las Vegas, guests become part of an all-night soiree, immersed in a showstopping over-the-top production that evolves throughout the night, with the iconic Bellagio fountains serving as a stunning backdrop. The dining-entertainment experience will bring its signature Spanish sizzle to the stage along with cuisine that includes a unique pre-fixe menu celebrating the fusion of Mediterranean-Vegas specialties.

Sanjay Nandi, CEO of Lío Group said, “We are excited to announce Lío’s return to Las Vegas and to The Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio during the Las Vegas Grand Prix this November. Lío’s immersive high-octane cabaret will bring extraordinary acts and world-class performers paired with an exquisite dining experience to the iconic Las Vegas boulevard and we can’t wait for you to see what we have in store.”

Reservations for the Lío Las Vegas experience include a food and beverage minimum and must be made in advance. For more information, please visit here.

Come for the cabaret, stay for the party.