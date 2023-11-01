Season in Review: GTP Class Lives up to Hype All the Way to ’23 Finish

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – It’s fair to say that 2023 was the most anticipated season of North American sports car racing in memory, if not in history. IMSA’s Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class, which introduced brand new cars built to a formula called LMDh, featured an innovative and cost-effective hybrid energy management system that created relevance to the passenger car industry, as well as storylines on the racetrack. GTP produced not only the freshest and arguably most exciting race cars competing in the world in 2023, the battle for the class crown in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship was indisputably closer and tenser than any other major form of motorsport. Six driver pairings, representing all four competing GTP manufacturers – Acura, BMW, Cadillac and Porsche – entered the season-ending Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in championship contention, with the top three entries separated by just five points. Perhaps not surprisingly in a year hallmarked by innovative technology, consistency proved to be the key to the title. The No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac V-Series.R with full-season drivers Pipo Derani and Alexander Sims and endurance pilot Jack Aitken won just once (at the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring), but two additional podiums (WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and Watkins Glen International) and damage limitation elsewhere was enough to secure a second IMSA championship for Derani and first for Sims. The title clash reached a dramatic peak with just over an hour remaining in the 10-hour Petit Le Mans endurance classic, when Derani and longtime rival Filipe Albuquerque (No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06) came together in Turn 1. Derani made it through the corner with light damage and the No. 31 Cadillac was able to finish sixth, while Albuquerque made heavy wall contact and was eliminated from the race. That gave the No. 31 a 21-point cushion in the final standings, adding to the championship trophy Derani earned in the Daytona Prototype international (DPi) class in 2021. Cadillac’s victory in the manufacturer championship was more clearcut over Porsche and Acura, with Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande and the No. 01 Cadillac Racing entry adding a race win at WeatherTech Raceway and podiums at the Rolex 24 At Daytona and Petit Le Mans. The American marque also swept IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup driver (Derani, Sims and Aitken), team (No. 31) and manufacturer honors.