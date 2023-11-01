CrowdStrike Racing by APR Set for Expansion into Asian Le Mans Series

With race wins and championships in two different series in 2023, CrowdStrike Racing is joining a new campaign.

CrowdStrike Racing by Algarve Pro Racing (APR) will contest the five-race Asian Le Mans Series in the LMP2 class with the No. 04 CrowdStrike ORECA 07-Gibson prototype. George Kurtz and Colin Braun will be joined by rising prototype racing star Malthe Jakobsen for the Four Hours of Sepang (Malaysia) on December 2, followed by double-header races in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in February.

This is the latest racing challenge for Kurtz, who was part of CrowdStrike Racing by APR’s program in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. He and LMP2 co-drivers won the 10-hour Petit Le Mans and also captured the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup – a prestigious championship featuring the series’ four premier long-distance events.

Notable was Kurtz winning IMSA’s Jim Trueman Award as the top bronze driver in LMP2. The award grants an automatic entry into the 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans, where he won in LMP2 Pro-Am earlier this year in an APR entry alongside Braun and James Allen.

Additionally, Kurtz and Braun captured the Pro-Am title in Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS, taking a class victory in the Eight Hours of Indianapolis to close that season in a CrowdStrike-sponsored Mercedes-AMG GT3.

APR is a three-time Asian Le Mans Series champion. More information on CrowdStrike Racing by APR’s 2024 sports car program will be announced at a later date.

CrowdStrike Racing by APR Asian Le Mans Series Driver Quotes

George Kurtz: “We are very excited about participating in our first Asian Le Mans season, and are looking forward to experiencing new tracks and facing new competition. This marks the first time a fully CrowdStrike-branded car competes a full season in the region, and our team is locked in to perform at the highest level. CrowdStrike Racing by APR earned a Le Mans and an IMSA Championship already this season, and APR has a history of success in the Asian Le Mans Series. We will keep our heads down and work towards our goal like we would in any race series.”

Colin Braun: “I’m very excited to be joining CrowdStrike Racing by APR’s entry in the 2023-24 Asian Le Mans Series. Certainly, after a huge win in the Centenary edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, we have some good momentum and confidence in our program. The entire team sure knows how to put together a fast car. I’m personally looking forward to learning new circuits, and having Malthe’s experience will be a huge asset. I know George (Kurtz) and I will be working hard on the simulator to prepare.”

Malthe Jakobsen: “I’m delighted to be going back into the Asian Le Mans Series after a successful season last time around, and I’m happy to be doing it with CrowdStrike Racing by APR. The team won the LMP2 Pro-Am class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans Centenary and has been incredibly fast in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and won the Michelin Endurance Cup and Jim Trueman Award that will guarantee an entry to the 2024 edition of Le Mans.

“Algarve Pro has also been a frontrunner in the European Le Mans Series and I believe they will provide a competitive package, and there’s even more reason to be optimistic when you consider I have George (Kurtz) and Colin (Braun) as my teammates. I always try to be realistic and not overshoot what’s possible, but I strongly believe we can win the championship and the automatic Le Mans entry, which is the main driving force.”

For more information, visit CrowdStrikeRacing.com.