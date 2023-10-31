NMPA 4th quarter Pocono Spirit Award winner - Don Miller

Don Miller, along with his volunteer staff at the North Carolina Auto Racing Hall of Fame, has been voted the winner of the fourth quarter NMPA Pocono Spirit Award.

Miller has worked tirelessly over the years to raise awareness and money for victims of child abuse in Iredell County (North Carolina) through the popular and celebrated ‘Stocks for Tots’ charity event. The program takes place every winter. It allows fans a chance to meet, take pictures, and get autographs from NASCAR Hall of Fame members as well as current stars and personalities across different motor sports while raising money through ticket purchases and donations.

It is one of the communities biggest annual fundraisers. Over the years, Stocks for Tots has raised over $1 million.

Miller is now eligible for the year-end NMPA Pocono Spirit Award, which is also voted on by the NMPA membership. It will be presented at the annual convention.

Other nominees who received votes this quarter were NHRA team owner Joe Maynard, NASCAR driver Corey Lajoie, and the late Jeff Alessi of Supercross and Motocross.

Established in 1992 and supported by Pocono Raceway, the Spirit Award is designed to recognize character and achievement in the face of adversity, sportsmanship and contributions to motor sports. It is also meant to acknowledge competitors who have overcome illness, injury, or tragedy to return to racing.

NMPA PR