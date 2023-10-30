RPM@Reno Western Workshops “Set-To-Go” With Josh Holt From Myracepass Leading the Way Amongst Many Speakers and Discussions at RPM

The 51st Annual RPM@Reno Western Workshops will be held at the Silver Legacy at the Row in downtown Reno, Nevada on Wednesday, November 29 and Thursday, November 30. The 51st version of the popular sessions has moved to the remodeled “Silver Legacy” to give attendees and exhibitors an enhanced experience during an incredibly busy time of year, further emphasizing that there is no true “off-season” in the sport.

There will be a brief registration hour on Tuesday, November 28 for early attendees at Novi in the Eldorado. The 51st RPM@Reno Western Workshops will have a stellar lineup up of speakers and presenters set for promoters who attend the annual workshops to garner ideas and continue developing and growing their businesses while having the opportunity to connect with a variety of colleagues, industry professionals and exhibitors that touch every corner of the short track racing industry.

The speaking lineup will be headlined by several prominent figures in the motorsports business led by Josh Holt, one of the owner’s of MyRacePass. Holt has brought a unique energy to the business and has built a company that has the ability to work with everyone throughout the industry, tracks, sanctioning bodies and competitors. He has a great and educational story to deliver and can provide help for promoters from angles that have previously been left untouched.

Holt is just the tip of the iceberg in regard to the lineup for the RPM@Reno Western Workshop schedule. New sessions, including the “The Jody Session”, dedicated to Jody Deery, one of the founders and loyal believers in the Workshops. The session will be dedicated to females in the sport and will be led by the women of the sport. Joining these programs will be the traditional sessions, including the legal update and "Pro Bono" hour will be expounded upon and delivered in breakout sessions as well as many other sessions that assist and impact the short track motorsports industry.

Registration for the 51st Annual RPM@Reno Western Workshops are now open. Registration online can be completed here; (www.myracepass.com/businesses/21560/tickets/1356231) (www.promotersnewsletter.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=876838) or the form located here may be filled out and returned to RPM via fax (716.685.0923) or e-mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . These documents and more information may be found at www.promotersnewsletter.com – the official “MyRacePass” website of the RPM Workshops.

If you are looking to make reservations, make them now; the 51st Annual RPM@Reno Western Workshops take place, Wednesday, November 29 and Thursday, November 30 at the Silver Legacy at the Row, in Reno, Nevada. Rooms can be booked here; The group code is SRRPM23; https://book.passkey.com/go/SRRPM23 (Room Reservations begin at $55.00 per night). (King rooms can be booked for an average of $71.25 per night for a four-night stay; while rooms with two Queen beds can be booked for an average of $81.25 for a four-night stay.)

The 51st Annual RPM@Reno Western Workshops stand as a "can't miss" event for track promoters throughout North America.

RPM PR