Paul Jouffreau and RDV Competition to continue their EuroNASCAR fairytale

Records breaker young talent Paul Jouffreau will be back in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series for the 2024 season. At the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, the 19-year-old signed a new contract with RDV Competition for the upcoming EuroNASCAR PRO season to compete at the highest level of NASCAR International series. Since joining the French powerhouse led by Franck Violas in 2023, the Frenchman has made incredible progress to become one of the top drivers in the official European NASCAR series. The signing of the new contract in Spain was a very special moment for Jouffreau and RDV Competition.



The Circuit Ricardo Tormo is not only the home to the NWES season opener, but also the venue where Jouffreau and RDV Competition worked together for the first time in 2023. It was the start of a fairytale ride for both the driver and the organization, culminating in the Frenchman securing the 2023 EuroNASCAR 2 title at the Finals in Belgium. Jouffreau was already competing part-time and adapted to the elite championship right away, scoring a total of two race wins against EuroNASCAR’s best drivers.



"Preparation is fundamental in motorsport," said team boss Violas. "To win a championship like EuroNASCAR PRO, a team and a driver must be prepared in the best possible way. There's nothing better than signing a driver as early as possible and starting to work on the program for 2024. This deal gives us the right time to work hard to prepare for the upcoming season. Paul is fully integrated into the team and knows how to take advantage of our years of experience. We have his talent and youth which make the difference. We rely on each other and that is a big key to success.”



Jouffreau is excited to continue his EuroNASCAR adventure with the team. "I feel comfortable and understood at RDV Competition," said the Blaye native. "The atmosphere is excellent and the moments shared with Franck and his teams are both enjoyable and educational. I'm very lucky to have a perfectly prepared and competitive car each race weekend. Having our engineer Claude Galopin and NWES veteran Frederic Gabillon on board for 2024 is also an asset. Everything is possible with RDV Competition and I'm looking forward to the 2024 EuroNASCAR PRO season.”



Jouffreau's family and RDV Competition traveled to Valencia for the signing, as the success story for both began at the Spanish Colosseum. The team not only visited Paul in Spain, but also celebrated their second EuroNASCAR 2 championship win. But there is still work to be done for Violas and his team. The team boss wants to build a strong line-up for 2024 in order to become a title contender in both NWES championships. As such, RDV Competition is looking for the next talent to become a European NASCAR race winner.



"I want to take other drivers to Victory Lane," said Violas. "We want to take advantage of the amazing EuroNASCAR career ladder in Club Challenge and EuroNASCAR 2 to create another successful EuroNASCAR PRO driver. EuroNASCAR 2 is an extremely competitive championship for young drivers coming from karting or other racing categories, and the perfect playground for gentleman drivers who share a passion for Pure Racing. At the same time, it's a great challenge for experienced drivers in EuroNASCAR PRO.”



Jouffreau is the perfect example of a young driver entering EuroNASCAR and becoming one of the top talents at the speed of light. The Frenchman joined the series in 2022 after one season in Club Challenge and moved to RDV Competition in the winter for 2023. With a total of three EuroNASCAR 2 race wins, eleven top-5 finishes and twelve top-10 results in twelve races, Jouffreau grabbed the championship crown at the spectacular EuroNASCAR Finals at Circuit Zolder, Belgium. The 2024 season features seven events in seven European countries, including the return of oval racing to the Netherlands.

