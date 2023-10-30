ARCA Menards Series Heads to Watkins Glen International on Sept, 13, 2024

For the fifth time in series history, the ARCA Menards Series will go road racing in the Finger Lakes region of New York when it visits Watkins Glen International on Friday, September 13, 2024.



The series history at The Glen reaches back to a thrilling 100-mile dash in 2001, won by veteran road racer John Finger in a chaotic finish that saw him trade the lead with Blaise Alexander several times over the course of the final two laps.



The series returned after a twenty-year hiatus in 2021 in a race that saw Corey Heim surprise both Austin Hill – who would win the next day’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at The Glen – and eventual series champion and noted road racer Ty Gibbs to take the win.



NASCAR Xfinity Series veteran Brandon Jones scored his eighth career ARCA Menards Series victory with his win at The Glen in 2022, and reigning ARCA Menards Series champion Jesse Love made a bold move in the rain on the final lap to steal the victory away from Connor Zilisch to win the series’ most recent visit.



“Racing at Watkins Glen has become an important part of our schedule,” said ARCA president Ron Drager. “As the leading developmental series for the drivers that will become NASCAR’s stars of tomorrow, it’s important to race at tracks that build their skills to compete at the next level. Racing at The Glen prepares them not only for racing there in the national series but it also helps them build their road racing skills to be competitive elsewhere.”