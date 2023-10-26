NASCAR GP Belgium’s top-5: Records on live streaming and social media

The 2023 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Finals at Circuit Zolder in Belgium captivated racing fans from around the world, not only in the grandstands of the famous track, but also on their televisions, tablets and phones. A record-breaking event culminated in a dramatic finale on Sunday with two champions crowned at the end of another stunning season in Europe's premier touring car series. The top-5 moments of the NASCAR GP Belgium include record statistics, fan interactions and of course the European NASCAR champion and the EuroNASCAR 2 champion.



Fifth place: The Zolder parade



Despite a rainy day in Belgium, hundreds of fans joined the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series in the city center of Zolder to enjoy the traditional EuroNASCAR parade, which is known for its spectacle at almost every track on the calendar, but the roots of this tradition belong to Circuit Zolder. Accompanied by police cars, the V8 beasts were escorted on public roads to the town square where fans met their idols for autographs and photos and discovered the phenomenal EuroNASCAR cars up close as never before.



Fourth place: Amazing grid and pit walks



The teams set up tables in the pit lane to start the official autograph session at nine o'clock in the morning on a rainy Sunday. Every year, it's special to see thousands of fans come to the track so early to meet the drivers. The passionate Belgian fans were there again and made the pit walk on Sunday a must. The two grid walks before the EuroNASCAR PRO races were also a huge success with thousands of people on the track to see the cars lined up for the upcoming race and be a unique part of the EuroNASCAR Finals.



Third place: Social Media records



On social media, the EuroNASCAR Finals attracted a lot of attention in the racing world. With over 1.75 million social media impressions across Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube and TikTok, the series set a record since its inaugural season in 2009. 96,000 social media interactions proved that EuroNASCAR has passionate fans discussing the outcome of the championship and cheering on their favorite drivers.



Second place: Most watched event ever



The EuroNASCAR Youtube channel hit new records with the 2023 Finals both in views and minutes consumed. EuroNASCAR offers a multi-camera production to bring the Pure Racing into the living rooms of families around the world for free. 1.85 million minutes watched and 197,000 live streaming views are the new benchmarks for the NWES' TV product. Fans chatted on YouTube and shared their opinions in YouTube's comment section, making the finals a social event for viewers around the world.



First place: Two champions crowned



The finals were all about the drivers and the championship, and that is why Gianmarco Ercoli and Paul Jouffreau earned the top spot in this list. The Italian and the Frenchman prevailed over the competition and took home the big trophies. Ercoli became the European NASCAR Champion in a dramatic last race, while Jouffreau raised the EuroNASCAR 2 trophy with a dominant win. At the end of an exciting season, both drivers showed a lot of emotion and proved to the fans in Victory Lane how important it was for them to win the championship and make EuroNASCAR history.

