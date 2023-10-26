NASCAR Fans Making a Difference: The NASCAR Foundation Announces Finalists for 2023 Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award

Four NASCAR fans dedicated to volunteer support for local children’s organizations were recognized today by The NASCAR Foundation as finalists for the 13th annual Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award. The announcement, which was made on Fox Sports NASCAR Race Hub, highlighted the volunteers’ commitment to improving the lives of children across the country.

“These four volunteers are representative of the generosity of our NASCAR fan base. Their efforts have made an important impact on improving the lives of children, an endeavor shared by Betty Jane France,” said Mike Helton, The NASCAR Foundation Chairman. “Darla, Jennifer, Molly and Sandy each exemplify an unparalleled commitment to serving children in their communities and are an inspiration to us all. We encourage our fans to learn more about these finalists’ stories and vote for this year’s award winner.”

The NASCAR Foundation’s Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award, named in honor of the foundation’s late founder and chairwoman Betty Jane France, recognizes NASCAR fans who volunteer for children’s causes in their local communities. Each finalist receives a minimum $25,000 donation for their organization with the overall winner receiving a $100,000 donation from The NASCAR Foundation to further their efforts.

The 13th annual Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award finalists include:

Darla Crown of Rapid City, South Dakota, a volunteer with Youth & Family Services, a non-profit organization that helps support children and their families to become capable, caring, and contributing members of the community. Through Darla’s participation with numerous organizations, she connects families in need with services provided by Youth & Family Services. Darla is also a 41-year veteran of the South Dakota National Guard.

Jennifer Gage of Phoenix, Arizona, founder of GiGi’s Playhouse Phoenix, a local chapter of a national non-profit organization that serves children and adults with Down Syndrome by helping them find support, network with other families and navigate their diagnosis. Jennifer, whose daughter has Down Syndrome, saw a need for these services in her community.

Molly Moran of Walpole, Massachusetts, a volunteer with Comfort Zone Camp, a non-profit organization that operates camps across the country that empower children experiencing grief to fully realize their capacity to heal, grow and lead more fulfilling lives. Molly has been volunteering as a camp counselor and mentor for 9 years.

Sandy Stanley of Dalton, Georgia, a volunteer with City of Refuge Dalton, a non-profit organization that provides opportunities for family and community advancement. Sandy has volunteered as part of the hot meal feeding program and foodbank where she packs and delivers food boxes to the area’s most vulnerable children.

The overall winner will be determined by an online vote, which is open now. Fans can visit NASCARfoundaton.org/Award to watch videos about each finalist’s impact on children while voting once a day, every day through November 17 at 5 p.m. E.T. for their favorite finalist. The overall winner will be announced during the NASCAR Awards in Nashville on Thursday, November 30.

To learn more about The NASCAR Foundation’s Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award and the 2023 finalists, visit NASCARfoundation.org/Award.

NASCAR PR