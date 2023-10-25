Red Dirt USAC Sprint Car Weekend Rained Out for Oct. 27-28

Substantial rain today and tonight coupled with forecasted rain this weekend has forced cancellation of the October 27-28 USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship season finale at Meeker, Oklahoma’s Red Dirt Raceway.

The Red Dirt event was to be the series’ debut at the 1/4-mile dirt oval and the series’ first trip to the Sooner State since 2004.

“Obviously, we are so disappointed to lose this weekend to weather,” Red Dirt Raceway promoter Cody Brewer stated. “With competitors and fans coming from all over, we want to decide on this before they hit the road. There has been so much excitement for this show, and we remain committed to bringing USAC Sprint Cars back to Oklahoma. We will continue our facility improvements to make it a true showcase event for sprint car competitors and fans to attend next year.”

The 2023 USAC National Sprint Car season is now complete. For the second consecutive season, Justin Grant is the driver champion while TOPP Motorsports is the entrant titlist.

The USAC national racing season resumes in November with six USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship events in the state of California: Nov. 14 at Bakersfield Speedway for the November Classic, Nov. 17-18 at Placerville Speedway for the Hangtown 100, Nov. 21-22 at Merced Speedway, and Nov. 25 at Ventura Raceway for the season-ending 82nd running of the Turkey Night Grand Prix.

USAC PR