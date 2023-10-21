Still a Lot of Races Remaining for “Shugah” Shane Sexton in 2023

While many open-wheel drivers have put or are about to put their helmets and firesuits away for the year, starting this weekend at the Imperial Valley Raceway, Shane Sexton still has a lot on his plate before he begins his Christmas shopping. In fact, the season will not end for the effervescent driver until the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

All told over the final six weeks of his season, the driver affectionately known as “Shugah’” has eight races left in three different types of cars. This Friday and Saturday, October 20th and 21st at Imperial Valley, he will be driving the family-owned, 410 cubic inch GAS Chassis #74 sprint car. On the 28th of this month, he will join forces with Mike Schweitzer to drive his potent #41B California Lightning Sprint Car at Jim Naylor’s Ventura Raceway.

Sexton will kick off November when he gets back in the family 410 for his final 2023 trip to Arizona for the USAC/CRA Western World championships at Cocopah Speedway. It will be his first trip to the track near Yuma since January of 2022.

One week after the Cocopah race, Sexton will head to Perris Auto Speedway on November 11th for the USAC/CRA finale. It will be his fourth race of 2023 at the famous track located 75 miles east of Los Angeles. Three days after the Perris closer, Sexton will be back in Schweitzer’s lightning sprint at “The West’s Fastest 1/3 Mile High Banked Clay Oval,” the Bakersfield Speedway, on Tuesday, November 14th.

The busy young driver will wrap up his 2023 racing campaign when he puts a 360 engine in his sprint car for the historical 80th running of the Turkey Night Grand Prix at Jim Naylor’s Ventura Raceway on Thanksgiving Weekend.

Last week Sexton and crew made the 261-mile trek from his Warner Springs, California home to Arizona’s Mohave Valley Raceway for the last USAC/CRA race at the track in 2023. After qualifying at 15.256, which was 22nd in the 27-car field, Sexton wheeled his gorgeous racecar onto the track for his 10-lap heat. A ninth-place result sent him to the B main event.

The B main was Sexton’s last chance to get into the 30-lap finale. The 12-lap, 15-car race would see the top 10 finishers transfer to the A. Sexton battled hard and raced into one of the transfer spots but in the end, he fell one position short and was done for the evening.

Sexton’s season schedule was shortened due to the injury he suffered in a wild crash at Perris Auto Speedway on April 15th. Last week’s Mohave date was only his third USAC/CRA appearance of 2023. Thus, he is currently ranked 44th in points heading into the final three races of the campaign.

The Imperial Valley Raceway is located on the Imperial Valley fairgrounds at 200 East 2nd Street in Imperial, California. The ticket prices for this weekend’s races are a throwback to the 1970s. Adult tickets are $5.00 on Friday and $10.00 on Saturday. Everyone 16 and under will get in free each night.

Sexton and the #74 team wish to extend their thanks to the following 2022 racing season partners. Gas Chassis, Key Brothers Racing, Elite Powder Coating, Bill's Jerky, Hot Dog Kustoms, Savage Racing, AG Sandcars, and Ron's Tire and Brake. If you would like to be a part of this fun, upcoming team and gain exposure, please contact Shane Sexton at (619) 362-5921.

Shane Sexton PR