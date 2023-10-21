Mark Henry Returns to the Imperial Valley Raceway Where He Recorded His Best Open-Wheel Finish

First-year 410 sprint car driver Mark Henry of Rosamond, California will return to the site of his best open-wheel finish this Friday and Saturday, October 20th and 21st, at the Imperial Valley Raceway. A year ago tomorrow night, young Henry placed second in the POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Series main event on the same track.

Since that second-place finish last year, Henry’s open-wheel racing plans took a significant turn. Instead of racing a lightning sprint car, he realized a dream and moved to 410 sprint car racing. There were no 305, or 360 races in between his jump into “Big Boy Sprint Cars.”

After three races in the USAC/CRA Series, the confident driver will get two nights of action this week on the Imperial oval which is located near the USA/Mexico border. While he is competing in a drastically different car than he was in when he notched the second-place finish, it is on the same, well-manicured fairgrounds oval.

Last Saturday night, Henry journeyed to Arizona’s Mohave Valley Raceway. Once again, he displayed good control of the car on the banked 1/3 mile track located minutes from the Colorado River. After qualifying with a lap of 15.914, Henry ended up ninth in his heat race. He ran a competitive B main and only missed the transfer to the 30-lap A main by two spots.

This Friday and Saturday at Imperial, Henry will get in some more laps to help hone his skills and get himself prepared for a full season in 2024. Friday’s show will include a fast car dash that will reward the winner with a $1,000.00 payday. On Saturday, it will be a full program with heat races, a B main if necessary, and a $4,000.00 to-win main event.

By not making the A main at Mohave, Henry can still start two more main events in the USAC/CRA Series this year and be eligible for next season’s Rookie of the Year award. Club rules dictate that a driver can start no more than four main events and still be qualified for the prize. The series has three races remaining this year (this week's races are not USAC/CRA races and thus do not count). The first two of the remaining three come up November 3rd and 4th at Arizona’s Cocopah Speedway. The last will be at Perris Auto Speedway on November 11th.

Despite only contesting three races this year in USAC/CRA, Henry is ranked 43rd of the 57 drivers who have scored points. Thus far he has averaged 24 points per night. Multiply that average by 15 races if he made every race so far this season and he would have 360 points and be 12th in the standings.

The Imperial Valley Raceway is located on the Imperial Valley fairgrounds at 200 East 2nd Street in Imperial, California. The ticket prices for this weekend’s races are a throwback to the 1970s. Adult tickets are $5.00 on Friday and $10.00 on Saturday. Everyone 16 and under will get in free each night.

Henry is a breath of fresh air in sprint car racing. His knowledge and enthusiasm bode well for his progress in the sport. His only sponsor at this time is GAS Chassis. If you would like to be a marketing partner with this new, fan-friendly driver, feel free to call him at (661) 886-9027 or send him an email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Mark Henry 2023 Racing Results

6/24/23 Bakersfield Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 15th A Main

9/23/23 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 21st A Main

10/14/23 Mohave Valley Raceway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 12th B Main

Mark henry Racing PR