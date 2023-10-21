Reif Hopes to Break Through at Madera

Looking to Break Through … Tanner Reif is looking to break through into victory lane at Madera Speedway as only two races remain in the 2023 ARCA Menards Series West (AMSW) season. The driver of the No. 16 NAPA Auto Care Chevrolet SS has built significant momentum in recent weeks due to back-to-back third-place finishes and has moved to fourth in the championship standings. Dating back to the July event at Irwindale Speedway, Reif has tallied three third-place finishes in the last five events. The teenager from Las Vegas, Nev. has excelled on the tight bullrings this season, and hopes his streak continues in the series’ return to Madera, Calif.

Madera History… Saturday night marks the first visit to Madera for the AMSW since 2009. The BMR team went to victory lane that night with Eric Holmes piloting the No. 20 NAPA Auto Parts entry for the organization’s lone win at the 1/3-mile oval. Reif has been strong at tracks shorter than one mile this season, earning five top-five finishes in seven events.

Chassis Selections … For the third consecutive race, Reif will pilot chassis No. 91 courtesy of crew chief John Camilleri and the NAPA Auto Care team. Chassis No. 91 finished third at both AAS in Roseville, Calif. and last Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Tune In … The AMSW’s return to Madera will be streamed live on FloRacing ( floracing.com ) at 11:00 p.m. ET. Tape delayed coverage will air on CNBC at 11:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, October 28th. Stay connected with the NAPA Auto Care team by following @BMR_NASCAR on Twitter, @bmrnascar on Instagram, and Bill McAnally Racing on Facebook.

Tanner Reif Quote:

On making his first AMSW start at Madera:

“It’s been a long time since the series went to Madera, so I think a lot of us will be learning the track in practice. We’ve been running really well the last two races to finish in the top-three and hopefully we can take another step with our NAPA Auto Care Chevrolet this weekend. We’d love to get a win before the season is over, and I think we’ll have the speed to be in contention on Saturday night.”