Inland Rigging Drivers Brody Roa and Tom Dunkel Race Socal Non-wing Show at Imperial This Weekend

For the first time in over three months, sprint car competitors in California will face double trouble tonight and Saturday when both Inland Rigging drivers, Brody Roa and Tommy Dunkel, will be in action at the Imperial Valley Raceway. Friday’s program will include a $1000.00 to win fast car dash. On Saturday, the drivers will be vying for the $4000.00 first-place prize in the main event.

Saturday will be the first time the Inland Rigging duo has competed together since July 15th at Perris Auto Speedway. On that night, their gleaming white cars placed first and eighth in the 30-lap main event. Roa scored that win which was his third in a row. For Dunkel, who plans on contesting for the 2024 USAC/CRA Rookie of the Year award, the eighth-place finish was his best in the series to date.

This weekend’s races will be the first at Imperial for the Inland Rigging boys since an appearance on March 11th. Issues that night knocked both of them out of the race early with Dunkel placing 16th and teammate Roa one position behind.

Roa was in action last Saturday night when the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series made its final 2023 appearance at the Mohave Valley Raceway. The season-long leader in the series championship standings entered the fray with a 142-point lead over his closest pursuer. He pushed his #17R to the second-fastest time in qualifying with a lap of 14.480.

Known as the “Pride of Garden Grove,” Roa started sixth and finished fifth in a hard fought heat race. That meant he had to go to the 15-car, 12-lap B main event and finish in the top 10 to transfer to the A. That proved to be no problem for the friendly driver as he posted the victory. That meant he would start eighth in the 30-lapper. Had he not finished in the top 10 in the B, he could have used a provisional and would have started 23rd.

Roa got off to a good start in the main and moved up a couple of spots on lap two. However, in a main that was plagued by chaos, he had to go wide in turn four and got up over the top of the track. Fortunately, that track has a wide run-off area on the top. Roa was able to recover without slamming into a wall but he did lose three spots due to the off-road sojourn over the top. Simultaneously, a couple of other cars tangled bringing out a yellow flag.

Once the race went green again, Roa got his elbows up. While attempting to move into fifth, contact with the driver he was trying to pass saw them both slide to a stop in turn three. The track crew quickly got Roa’s #17R to the work area where crew chief Zac Bozanich and the boys quickly changed a flat left rear tire and sent him back into the battle.

As per the rules, the veteran driver had to restart at the back of the pack. The good part of that story is the race still had 20 laps to go. The bad part of the story was chaos was prevalent in the early portion of the race. Roa was going to have to be on his A-game to avoid several of the combatants if he wanted to move forward.

A red flew soon after the race restarted due to more bedlam. That gave Roa and the other drivers a chance to catch their breath and allowed the crews to make adjustments to the cars. As would be predictable, Bozanich and the team worked some magic for Roa who was restarting ninth.

The race finally put some consecutive laps together after the restart and wily veteran Roa cleverly drove his way forward. In fact, he was all the way back to fourth, but late in the race on the slick track, he slipped off the top in turn three and lost three spots. Roa got back and moved up to sixth and that is where he was at when the race ended.

Amazingly, the finish was only the second time in 15 USAC/CRA series races this season that Roa finished out of the top five and only the third time he has finished out of the top two.

Between last Saturday’s race and tonight’s opener at Imperial, the team put the finishing touches on a brand new, gorgeous #17R that Roa is debuting this weekend.

In addition to racing at Imperial Valley, Inland Rigging is presenting the first 100 children through the gates with a free Halloween trick-or-treat bag on Saturday.

The Imperial Valley Raceway is located on the Imperial Valley fairgrounds at 200 East 2nd Street in Imperial, California. The ticket prices for this weekend’s races are a throwback to the 1970s. Adult tickets are $5.00 on Friday and $10.00 on Saturday. Everyone 16 and under will get in free each night.

The team wants to thank the following sponsors for making the 2023 season possible. Inland Rigging, Dunkel Farms, United Asset Sales, Osborne Speed & Machine, “Biker” Bruce Fischer, ALR Virtual Services, Burris Racing, Caltrol, Jambo Barbeque Pits, Competition Suspension, K-1 Race Gear, Molecule, Rod End Supply, Driven Racing Oil, Baldwin Filters, and NGK Spark Plugs.

Inland Rigging PR