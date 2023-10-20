Fenhaus Looking For Redemption at All American 400

Luke Fenhaus only has two starts at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, but both have been nothing short of phenomenal.

The Wisconsin native won his first-career ARCA Menards Series East race at the historic 5/8ths back in May, leading just the final two laps after taking the lead from William Sawalich on a green-white-checkered restart. His first start at Nashville was just as impressive, starting on the pole for the 2022 All American 400 and crossing the finish line second after a late-race showdown with eventual winner Stephen Nasse.

However, it was all for naught. Fenhaus was disqualified in post-race tech due to an ignition box issue, relegating him to last place in the 37-car field.

His 2023 focus has been on the ARCA Menards Series East, where he was runner-up in points with two wins, including his first ARCA National victory at Iowa Speedway. On the Super Late Model side, he is undefeated in the Alive For Five Series and will have an opportunity to close out the series title this weekend at Dells Raceway Park.

The All American 400 will be his fourth start of the season with the ASA STARS National Tour. While it was a struggle in his first two starts at Madison and Milwaukee, he rebounded at the Gandrud Auto Group 250 at Wisconsin International Raceway with a second-place finish. He has two other top-five finishes at State Park Speedway and Dells.

ASA STARS PR