Riding Momentum Kade Brown Returns to Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour Aiming for Victory

Rewinding a week, the recently crowned Hickory Motor Speedway Late Model champion added another trophy and checkered flag to his collection at Orange County.

Brown took advantage of a strong race car and maximized patience throughout the race to find himself in a side-by-side battle for the win, with Brown edging ahead and winning the $17,500 purse by 0.042 seconds.

The young gun hopes to continue his winning ways outside Granite Falls and deliver his first career CARS Tour triumph.

"We had the best race car by a long shot, but at a place like Orange County, it's so hard to make a pass work," Brown recalled his performance in the Orange Blossom Shootout.

"I definitely learned a lot for future races, and I am excited to see what the rest of the 2023 racing season has in store for myself and my Matt Piercy Racing team."

With the penultimate Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour race on deck this weekend, Brown wants to continue to earn the respect of his competitors – while turning heads in the grandstands and the garage.

Finishing 11th in the August running of the Grand Atlantic Resort Old North State at Tri-County, Brown returns to the legendary short track looking to capitalize on his summer performance while battling the best in Late Model Stock competition.

"I really feel like you have to treat Tri-County a lot like Orange County," explained Brown. "The tracks have similar characteristics where tire conservation is pivotal to success and patience is a premium. As we dive deeper and deeper into the CARS Tour season, the competition is fierce, and everyone wants to end the season on a high note, us included.

"I learned a lot in August and plan to utilize that experience from this summer, plus take the knowledge I've been able to inhale throughout the year and lay it all on the table on Saturday night."

It has been a relatively good month for Brown.

Before focusing on the Orange Blossom Shootout, Brown was one of over 80 entries for the historic ValleyStar Credit Union 300 last month at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

With continued confidence and support from his Matt Piercy Racing team and mentoring from former NASCAR driver Damon Lusk, Brown embraced his inaugural running in the nation's biggest, richest, and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race by delivering a strong seventh-place finish and an entire notebook.