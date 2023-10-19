Toledo Speedway to Host 2024 ARCA Menards Series Finale on October 5

For the third consecutive year and sixth time overall, the ARCA Menards Series championship will be decided at the series’ home track, Toledo Speedway. The race, set for Saturday, October 5,2024 will be the finale of the series’ 20-race season.



“We have built a lot of momentum over the last two years with the return of the series finale to Toledo Speedway,” said ARCA president Ron Drager. “We’ve had a very positive response from our teams and fans and we look forward to carrying that momentum forward into 2024.”



The weekend will kick off on Friday, October 4 with the annual “Champions Celebration” at the Toledo Speedway Bar & Grill. Previous honorees at the event, which is open to the public, include past ARCA champions Dave Dayton, Scott Stovall, Bill Venturini, Bobby Bowsher, Andy Hillenburg, Frank Kimmel, Grant Enfinger, and Jesse Love, car owner champions Eary Dayton, Cathy and Billy Venturini, and championship-winning crew chiefs Ralph Young, Gary Bowsher, Ron Keselowski, Mark Rette, and Mark McFarland.



Saturday’s 200-lap championship finale will mark the 83rd time the ARCA Menards Series has raced at Toledo Speedway since 1963, and the sixth time the race has served as the season finale. In 1985, Ed Hage won the race as Lee Raymond was awarded the championship. Michael McDowell won in 2007 as Frank Kimmel celebrated the ninth championship of his ARCA Menards Series career and Justin Allgaier won the race in 2008 to come from third in the standings to lock up the championship when Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. and Scott Speed took each other out of contention. Chris Buescher scored his fifth career win as Ty Dillon locked up the 2011 championship, Sammy Smith outdueled Jesse Love to win in 2022 as Nick Sanchez scored the title, and in 2023, William Sawalich took home the checkered flag while Jesse Love took home the championship hardware.



Other notable ARCA Menards Series winners at Toledo Speedway include Iggy Katona, Jack Bowsher, NASCAR Hall of Fame member Benny Parsons, Bruce Gould, Dave Dayton, Bob Keselowski, Bobby Bowsher, nine-time Toledo winner Frank Kimmel, NASCAR star Ken Schrader, current NASCAR Xfinity Series stars Parker Kligerman and Sam Mayer, and NASCAR Cup Series stars Todd Gilliland and Ty Gibbs.