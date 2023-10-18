Wet Saturday Leads to Busy Sunday

Saturday’s portion of Winchester 400 weekend was rained out, pushing all four of Saturday’s races to Sunday morning at 10:00am. Qualifying for the ASA STARS National Tour was canceled and times were based off of second practice results, which gave Ty Majeski his second Go Fas Racing Pole Award of the season. The CRA Late Model Sportsman and Street Stocks, Midwest Modifieds Tour, and Crown Vics all put on a show to open up Winchester 400 race day.

Winchester 400 Weekend Winners

Along with the four divisions that competed on Sunday, the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour and Vore’s Compact Touring Series crowned champions on Friday night along with New Stars Races for the CRA Late Model Sportsman and Street Stocks. Here are the winners and champions from each division.

Friday:

JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Winner/Champion: Chase Burda

Vore’s Compact Touring Series Winner/Champion: Tom Gossar

CRA Late Model Sportsman New Stars Winner: Shawn Grace

CRA Street Stock New Stars Winner: Duane Damon

Sunday Morning:

CRA Late Model Sportsman Winner: Jon Beach

Champion: Caleb Reschar

CRA Street Stock Winner/Champion: Dalton Conner

Midwest Modifieds Tour Winner/Champion: Matt Dimit

Crown Vics Winner: Zach Stacy

Special Guests Join Winchester 400 Broadcast

A pair of special guests were on the broadcast for the Winchester 400 on Sunday. Two-time race winner and ASA National Tour champion Gary St.Amant joined Adam Mackey in the booth in a color commentator role for the second time in three years. Additionally, MRN pit reporter Steve Post patrolled pit road for the race, knocking off a marquee race from his personal bucket list.

Politicians Take Part in Winchester 400 Pre-Race

Wichester, IN Mayor Bob McCoy, Indiana House Representative JD Prescott, and Indiana District 26 State Senator Scott Alexander were all on hand to take part in the Winchester 400 festivities. It was during pre-race that track owner Charlie Shaw was presented with House Resolution 32 honoring him on his life of hard work and passion.

Diverse Field Takes On High Banks

A total of 24 drivers took the green flag for the Winchester 400 on Sunday. 13 states were represented in the field, along with three countries (United States, Canada, and Mexico). Michigan was the most represented with six drivers in the field, followed by Indiana and Florida with three each.

Up Next

The ASA STARS National Tour heads to Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on Sunday, November 5 for the season finale, the All American 400. Advanced tickets are available here.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA STARS PR