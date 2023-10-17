West Coast Hobby Stock Tour Concludes Inaugural Season Saturday at Marysville

The inaugural West Coast Hobby Stock Tour closes out an exciting 2023 season on Saturday night, racing during the annual Taxi Cab Open at Marysville Raceway. A large field of California’s Hobby Stock drivers will battle for a $1000-to-win send off after a season long fight. A $5200 total purse is on the line plus additional cash and contingency prizes.

The event is expected to be one of the largest Hobby Stock races in Marysville Raceway track history, with the tour attracting an average car count of 37 through the four points-paying races this year.

Pit gates open at 3pm while the front gate and grandstands open at 5pm. Racing is planned to get underway at 6:30pm. Tickets are sold at the gate or online at www.MarysvilleRaceway.com Online tickets are discounted. Adult tickets at the gate will be $17, Junior and seniors are $15, kids are $8. Under 5 are free. Local retailers also offer a free kid’s ticket when accompanied by an adult. Available at Performance Auto Supply in Marysville and the Marysville Flea Market. Xtreme Late Models, IMCA Stock Cars, and Pro Stocks are also scheduled to compete. Race fans can also follow the action in Pay Per View on www.NorCalSpeed.TV

The vision of Brian Cooper and Jerry Bartlett became reality on April 29 at Merced Speedway during the Al Miller Memorial when an outstanding 45 Hobby Stocks packed the pit area, representing tracks from up and down California. Bakersfield’s Nicholas Johnson opened the campaign with victory over Watsonville champion Rob Gallaher and Merced champion Ryan Hart.

An even more impressive 48 entries took to the dirt at Antioch Speedway on May 13 for the Larry Damitz Memorial where Cooper broke through for victory while fourth place finisher at Merced Les Friend of Galt finished second followed by Orland traveler Casey Gingerich.

Ocean Speedway on Friday June 23 was one of the most challenging events for teams to attend but still attracted a hearty 27 cars. Nicholas Johnson backed up his season opening win by triumphing again at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds followed by Lance Hurst and 2023 track champion Joe Gallaher.

28 entries flocked to Petaluma Speedway in August with Cooper winning his second race of the season followed by Stephen Johnson and Phillip Shelby. A non-points race was held at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico in August as well, won by Genn, California’s Dan Webster with 22 entries competing.

Cooper and Nicholas Johnson’s two wins a piece have them squarely in the championship fight along with Rob Gallaher’s consistent season. Cooper leads Gallaher by just three markers followed by Nicholas Johnson, just seven points out of the championship. Stephen Johnson and Hurst round out the top-five in the standings. An outstanding 17 drivers have participated in all four championship rounds of the season.

Also up grabs this weekend will be Fast Lap cash from Bob Oliver at Competition Carburetion. The fastest lap will earn $100 from Competition Carbs and $50 and a trophy from the tour. Winners are also entered into the year long raffle courtesy of Bob Oliver.

The West Coast Hobby Stock Tour would like to thank all of their sponsors who made the series possible including Speed Union TV, Jay’s Mobile Welding and Fabrication, Custom Scaled Creations, Valley Pump, Mac Tools, R&J Landscaping, All Spec Sheet Metal, 1 Hour Drain, Garth Moore Insurance Services, Mack’s Auto Body, Winning Attitude Motorsports, Cooper Racing, Performance Auto Supply, E Street MX Park, One2 Designs, Reische Racing, Ryland Racing, Mancave Steel Solutions, and Performance Muffler and Brake.

West Coast hobby Stock PR