Shav Glick Named 2024 Squier-Hall Award Recipient

Distinguished Los Angeles Times reporter Shav Glick was named recipient of the 2024 Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence becoming the 12th winner of the prestigious award.

Glick spent the last 37 years of his career as lead motorsports reporter for the Los Angeles Times. His coverage of NASCAR helped showcase the sport across Southern California.

“Shav Glick was a giant in motorsports journalism and the racing authority on the West Coast,” said NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France. “For decades, Shav’s stories helped introduce NASCAR to a new audience, as the sport grew nationally. He had a special way of highlighting the people behind the competition, always showcasing the human element that makes NASCAR so special. Whether he was covering the NASCAR Cup Series, or a grassroots-level race, Shav’s professionalism and grace embodied the best of sports journalism.”

Glick began his career at the Pasadena Star-News and served as sports editor of the Los Angeles Mirror before it merged with the Times. In 1969, 34 years into his distinguished career, he was asked to cover motorsports, which he did until his retirement in 2006.

He has earned numerous honors including the International Motorsports Hall of Fame (IMHOF) American Motorsports Media Award (for lifetime achievement in motorsports journalism) in 1977 and the AARWBA Angelo Angelopolous Award in 2004. In 2004, he became the first newspaper reporter inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America.

Glick will be honored during NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony festivities on Jan. 19, 2024 and featured in an exhibit in the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Tickets to the Induction Weekend events are available at NASCARHall.com.

The Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence was named after legendary NASCAR media figures Ken Squier and Barney Hall, the first two recipients of the award.

The other seven nominees for the award were:

Russ Catlin, one of the best-known early racing writers and historians; editor of Speed Age Magazine

George Cunningham, long-time beat writer for The Charlotte Observer, Atlanta Constitution and NASCAR Scene; is the namesake for the annual NMPA award for Excellence in Writing

Mike Harris, spent 30 years as the lead motorsports writer for the Associated Press

Bob Montgomery, co-founder and announcer for the Universal Racing Network

Bob Moore, spent more than 20 years as a NASCAR beat writer including stints with the Daytona Beach News-Journal and The Charlotte Observer

Hank Schoolfield, a jack of all trades bringing NASCAR racing to rans across the Southeast through newspapers, magazines and radio

Deb Williams, the first woman to receive the American Motorsports Media Award of Excellence.

