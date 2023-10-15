Nissen Drives From Shotgun on the Field to Shasta 125 Super Late Model Win

Rice farmer Dane Nissen of Williams added his name to the illustrious list of winners at the Shasta 125, charging from shotgun on the 18-car Super Late Model to Saturday’s $3000 victory at the Shasta Speedway. Nissen joins a winners list which includes West Coast Stock Car Hall of Famers such as Bill Schmitt, Dave Byrd, and Jim Walker with the outstanding win at the .375-mile asphalt oval at the Shasta District Fairgrounds.

Nissen missed practice and qualifying and started at the back. He also donated $1000 of his winnings toward the Lung Cancer battle for official Tony Montgomery.

“Not sure I can (put this into words),” Nissen said. “All of those (former winners) are my heroes. So to be on that list is really cool. When we talked about coming from the back…What a story if I could win this thing from the back. This thing was so dominant. Man what a dream!”

Sacramento’s Eric Price led the opening lap of the contest with drivers such as Luke Hall and Kenna Mitchell in pursuit. 2022 Shasta 125 winner David Miller of Coquille, Oregon slowed suddenly on lap seven on the front stretch, with Hall making hard contact with 2022 Shasta track champion Richard Knight to avoid. Hall and Knight were able to resume.

Heavy smoke billowed from David Dillinger, Jr. to bring out the next caution on lap nine. Under yellow, Mitchell stopped from third with a throttle linkage issue. Her team made quick repairs but she lost a lap in the pits. Nissen advanced through the incidents to emerge third on the restart, passing 2023 track champion Ryan Walters. Nissen then set his sights on Price as the field navigated lapped traffic on lap 35. Price went high in turn one behind a slower car, allowing Nissen to sail underneath to lead lap 46.

Nissen accumulated a four second lead that was nullified by a caution on lap 61. Nissen developed smoke off the right front tire but it never hindered his lead. Scott Baker and Coos Bay, Oregon visitor Preston Luckman clashed for seventh in turn one to bring out a caution on lap 78. Nissen fought loose conditions on the restart with Price challenging. A series of incidents set back the contenders, as Luke Hall spun in turn four on lap 101 for a caution. Price and Walters then tangled in turn four as well.

Price recovered up to second position on lap 113 but Nissen was in command of the race. Nissen drove ahead to a 2.678 second victory over Price, Walters, Brandon Williams, and Hall. Mitchell ran up to second on the race track but was a lap in arrears, ultimately scored sixth.

Tracy’s Scott Winters won the 2023 North State Modified Series championship and the season finale in a 60-lap contest for $1500 to win. The opening lap of the race saw Simi Tour crash from the front row. Kylie Keown led the opening lap once racing got underway with Winters and Kyle Tellstrom using the outside line to advance.

Winters took over the lead on lap eight with Tellstrom all over him for the lead. Charlie Collins and Keown came together for third for a caution on lap 42. Tellstrom then began to slow, losing touch with Winters over the final laps. Winters enjoyed a 2.138 second victory over Tellstrom, a charging Charlie Collins, Keown, and Klamath Falls, Oregon’s Rich Cobb in fifth.

Brian King of Shasta Lake backed up his Bomber track championship with a comfortable victory over an outstanding field in the 40-lap, $500 to win feature. Dustin Hill led the first lap of the race while King drove up to second by lap nine. King then went to the outside of Hill to nab the lead in lapped traffic on lap 12. Ryan Lentz spun from a furious top-five battle on lap 31, setting up a nine-lap race to the finish and erasing King’s 7.9 second lead. King was undeterred, driving to victory over Hill, fast-time qualifier Jordan Krupua, Chris Sarvinski, and Lentz.

Cole Peterson used a Mini Truck to win the 30-lap Hornet feature. Jarrett Mayo seemed poised to prevail in his new Ford Mustang. But Mayo spun while going around the mandatory barrels in turn one, spinning across the track and getting hit hard by John Johnson. Peterson assumed the lead on lap eight and fought off advances from Tim Ratzlaff for the victory. Travis Root, Kendall Rawlley, and Chris Wright rounded out the top-five.

Racing action continues at Shasta Speedway with a destructive night of racing entertainment on November 11. Stay tuned to the Shasta Speedway Facebook page as more details are announced including pre-sale ticket options.

Shasta Speedway is presented by Big Valley Sanitation, Twyman Plumbing, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Budget Blinds, Crown Motors, Lake City Towing, Wait Roofing & Seamless Gutters, Farmers Brewing Co., and Gary Psyzora.

Shasta Speedway PR