Majeski Claims Go Fas Racing Pole Award After Rain Washes Out Qualifying

Go Fas Racing Pole Qualifying for the 52nd Winchester 400 Presented by Vore’s Welding and Steel was canceled due to rain on Saturday. By the ASA STARS National Tour rulebook, qualifying results will be based off times from the second practice session.

By virtue of the rainout, current ASA STARS National Tour points leader Ty Majeski claimed the Go Fas Racing Pole Award for the second time this year. His lap of 15.440 was good enough for fast time in the final practice session ahead of Cole Butcher. He will start seventh on Sunday after the redraw.

“Chris Cater prepared us a really good racecar for us to come up here and run. We honestly haven’t changed too much to the car, it’s mostly been just me getting acclimated to the racetrack. It’s different than any other track I’ve been to with a Super Late Model. I never thought we would ever be at Winchester, but here we are chasing points, it’s been fun.”

Cole Butcher and Gio Ruggiero will start on the front row for the Winchester 400. Click here for the full starting lineup.

Saturday night’s racing with the CRA Late Model Sportsman and Street Stocks, Midwest Modifieds Tour and Crown Vics has been moved to Sunday morning at 10:00am. Here is the full revised schedule.

ASA STARS PR