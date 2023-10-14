Reif Grabs Third Podium Finish at Home in Vegas

Tanner Reif notched his second - straight podium finish in ARCA Menards Series West competition piloting the Bill McAnally Racing No. 16 NAPA Auto Care Chevrolet to a third-place finish Friday night in the Star Nursery 150 on his hometown track at “ The Bullring ” at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

It marks the third podium finish this season by the 18-year-old, with the most recent coming in the previous race, two weeks ago at Roseville, Calif. He now has five top five’s and six top-10 finishes in 10 starts this season.

Reif started sixth on the grid on Friday and steadily moved forward, running in the top five throughout the race. Positions among the lead pack were shuffled over and over, as multiple cautions on the 0.375 -mile short-track led to tight battles on the restarts.

Reif faced one of his toughest battles of the night following a restart on Lap 135. He charged from fifth and was up to third, when the final caution of the race came out with two laps remaining. He challenged for second in the final two laps but could not complete the pass – coming home third at the checkered flag.

Tanner Reif Quote:

“I was hoping for the win, obviously, as every driver does. We had a really good NAPA Auto Care Chevrolet, really good on the long runs. Good podium finish, second third-place in a row, so that’s not bad. We’re doing really good the second half of the season compared to the first half. I want to thank my crew chief John (Camilleri) and Bill McAnally for giving me such a good car. Just a little bit off pace. I wish we had a little bit more, but it’s good to be back here in my hometown, my home track.”