Mark Henry Continues His First USAC/CRA Sprint Car Season Saturday in Arizona

Rosamond, California’s Mark Henry will make his third start in the popular USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series this Saturday night, October 14th, at the Mohave Valley Raceway. The race will be his second appearance at “Arizona’s Baddest Bull Ring.” The first came a year ago last weekend in a POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car event.

A past NHRA Junior Dragster driver, Henry shifted gears and began his dirt track career in the POWRi Southwest Series. That is what led him to the Mohave Valley 1/3 mile banked clay oval a year ago this month. That initial showing at the track came after his up-to-that-time best POWRi finish of third the week prior at the Barona Speedway. On his first night at Mohave, he captured a fourth-place finish in his heat race. He then started ninth and placed seventh in the main event. He backed that up with another seventh at Imperial Valley on October 20th. Twenty-four hours later, he recorded his season-best SWLS finish at the season-ender on the same Imperial track.

Henry’s promise in lightnings launched him to climb up the racing ladder in 2023 and jump into the top-of-the-line USAC/CRA 410 sprint car series. However, a practice crash at Perris delayed his debut until June 24th at the Bakersfield Speedway. Having procured a new GAS Chassis for that event, Henry had an impressive result for a first-timer when he placed 15th. Three weeks ago he made his second 410 start at Perris Auto Speedway. Unfortunately, in the main event, another car had an issue in front of him leaving him no place to go. The resulting contact knocked the front end out of his car. It ended his race with a frustrating 21st-place finish.

Saturday at Mohave Valley will be Henry’s third start in USAC/CRA. A driver can make four starts and still be eligible to race for Rookie of the Year in 2024. Henry plans on running for that honor. Thus, if he makes the main event on Saturday, he can make one more main event start in the three races remaining on the series schedule in 2023.

If things go well this weekend, Henry is eyeing the two-night open comp sprint car show next Friday and Saturday, October 20th and 21st, at the Imperial Valley Raceway. Those races would not count against the four allowed to be eligible for USAC/CRA rookie honors. They also will come on the one-year anniversary of his second-place SWLS finish on the very same track.

To see up-and-coming sprint car driver Henry in Arizona on Saturday, the Mohave Valley Raceway is located at 2750 E. Laguna in Mohave Valley, Arizona. It is just minutes away from the Colorado River and only 20 minutes from Laughlin, Nevada. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. with racing at 7:00. Adult tickets are $25.00. For seniors 60 and over and active military with proper ID, it is $20.00. Kids 6-12 get in for $5.00. Children five and under are free and parking is free as well. It is cash only for tickets (no ATMs on site). Concessions, souvenirs, and the beer garden take cash or cards. For more information, the track website is https://www.mohavevalleyraceway.com/ and the office phone is (928) 346-6000.

Henry is a breath of fresh air in sprint car racing. His knowledge and enthusiasm bode well for his progress in the sport. His only sponsor at this time is GAS Chassis. If you would like to be a marketing partner with this new, fan-friendly driver, feel free to call him at (661) 886-9027 or send him an email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Mark Henry Racing PR