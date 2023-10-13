What You Need To Know Before You Go to the Winchester 400

Time for some things you need to know before you attend the ASA STARS National Tour Winchester 400 Presented by Vore’s Welding and Steel at Winchester Speedway.

What: 52nd Winchester 400

When: Friday-Sunday, October 13-15

Where: Winchester Speedway

2656 IN-32, Winchester, IN 47394

(765)584-9701

www.winchesterinspeedway.com

Who: ASA STARS National Tour and ASA/CRA Super Series (Combo Event)

plus JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour, CRA Late Model Sportsman, CRA Street Stocks, Midwest Modified Tour, Vore’s Compact Touring Series, and Crown Vics.

Winchester Speedway will host the penultimate race of the inaugural ASA STARS National Tour season on Sunday, October 15 for the Winchester 400.

The Super Late Models will practice and have GoFas Pole Qualifying on Saturday, with Sunday being reserved for the race itself. A $1,000 bonus will be up for grabs for the fast qualifier and championship points to the top five qualifiers.

Champions will be crowned in all divisions except for the Crown Vics over the course of the weekend. The JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour and Vore’s Compact Touring Series will have their championship races Friday, while the CRA Late Model Sportsman and CRA Street Stocks will have their New Stars features. Saturday night will see the CRA Late Model Sportsman, CRA Street Stocks, Midwest Modified Tour and Crown Vics have their races.

Click here for the full weekend schedule.

Tickets: Tickets are available at the track or by calling the track office at (765)584-9701.

General Admission Friday: $25 (Adults), $15 (Kids 12-15), kids under 12 are free.

Reserved Friday: $35

General Admission Saturday: $25 (Adults), $15 (Kids 12-15), kids under 12 are free.

Reserved Saturday: $30

General Admission Sunday: $30 (Adults), $20 (Kids 12-15), kids under 12 are free.

Reserved Sunday: $35

General Admission Three-day: $65 (Adults), $40 (Kids 12-15), kids under 12 are free.

Reserved Three-day: $80

Parking: Parking is FREE on track grounds for the weekend. Additional parking will be available at the Kritch Family Farms all weekend for a $5 donation each day, with all proceeds going to local non-profit groups.

Camping: Limited camping spots are still available. No hookups. Call the track office at (765)584-9701 to reserve a spot.

Coolers: Not permitted.

How to Watch:

Can’t make it in person? The event will be broadcasted on three platforms: TrackTV.com; Midwesttour.tv and Racing America. Subscribers to any of these streaming services can purchase an annual package to catch all the ASA STARS National Tour events at a discount. Subscribers can also get a race-by race discount. For more info, please visit starsnationaltour.com/watch

Friday and Saturday night’s racing action will be live on Racing America for subscribers.

The Winchester 400 will also be broadcast on a tape-delayed basis on MAVTV on Monday, October 26 at 8:00pm ET.

The ASA STARS National Tour heads to Winchester Speedway on Sunday, October 15 for the Winchester 400 Presented by Vore’s Welding and Steel. The race will also serve as the season finale for the ASA/CRA Super Series. Tickets can be purchased by calling the track office at (765)584-9701 during office hours.

The ASA STARS National Tour opened the ten race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on March 11. Jesse Love is the most recent winner, claiming the victory in Glass City 200 on September 16.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA STARS PR