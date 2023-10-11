Shane Sexton Makes First Mohave Valley Appearance of 2023 This Saturday

After a couple of weeks off, “Shugah” Shane Sexton will be back on the racetrack this Saturday night, October 14th, when the Amsoil USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series makes its final appearance of 2023 at Arizona’s Mohave Valley Raceway. It will be Sexton’s first appearance at the track located minutes from the Colorado River since October 8th, 2022.

Sexton, who lives in Warner Springs, California, missed the first USAC/CRA race at Mohave Valley this year as his car was not ready. That was on April 1st. Between then and the next race there on May 14th, the friendly young racer suffered a broken back in a crash at Perris on April 15th. Thus, he and his car were not ready for the second race at MVR on May 14th.

In two appearances at the Grand Canyon State racetrack in 2022, Sexton received the “Hard Charger Award” for passing the most cars in the main event each time. His best finish of the two came on March 26th when he placed 12th. At the other 2022 USAC/CRA race at the track on October 8th, he came home in 17th. Not only at Mohave Valley but on most tracks he races on, he is in the hunt for the “Hard Charger.”

“It is due to a lack in qualifying,” the personable driver said after doing the brakes on his dad’s truck on Tuesday night. “It is a good thing we move forward (in the mains) because we cannot qualify good to save our lives. We have a different game plan going into this weekend. So, hopefully, we start farther up and get the same amount of passes and put that thing in the top 10 or the top five. We definitely have the car to do it.”

In two starts with the USAC/CRA Series this season, Sexton has qualified 18th and 20th. So the obvious question is why can he not do better in qualifying?

“I get in my own head,” he stated when asked what the qualifying problem is. “I have talked to Shane Carson and Jimmy Oskie (both National Sprint Car Hall of Famers) and they both told me identical things. They said to imagine it is the 30th lap of the main event. I am just so focused on being fast that I am actually slower. I mess myself up.”

Like most of the USAC/CRA drivers who have competed at Mohave Valley the last two years, Sexton loves the place. It is fast and it is racy. It also has other amenities that he likes.

“I like it a lot,” Sexton said. “The best part to me is in the pits. They have the concrete slabs in the pits. You park on them and it is a cleaner working environment when you get on the ground to work on the car. It is a lot cleaner than laying in the dirt like everywhere else.”

“I was talking to a buddy of mine who races dwarf cars and he told me they redid it,” Sexton mentioned on the track being recut before the start of this season. “He said it races faster in turns three and four which had been kind of treacherous up there in the main events. It is going to make for better racing.”

After Saturday’s race, Sexton will be right back at it in a two-day open competition sprint car show at the Imperial Valley Raceway on October 20th and 21st. On the 28th, he will be wheeling Mike Schweitzer’s #41B in the California Lightning Sprints/POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint race at Ventura. He will begin the month of November in the 410 at the USAC/CRA Western World Championships at Cocopah Speedway on the 3rd and 4th. A week later he will be at the final USAC/CRA race of the season that will take place at Perris. On Tuesday, November 14th, Sexton will be back in Schweizer’s car at the Bakersfield Speedway. He will conclude his season on Thanksgiving weekend with the USAC Western States Sprint Cars in the Annual Turkey Night Grand Prix at the Ventura Raceway.

To see “Shugah” Shane Sexton in action on Saturday, fans can find the Mohave Valley Raceway at 2750 E. Laguna in Mohave Valley, Arizona. It is just minutes away from the Colorado River and only 20 minutes from Laughlin, Nevada. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. with racing at 7:00. Adult tickets are $25.00. For seniors 60 and over and active military with proper ID, it is $20.00. Kids 6-12 get in for $5.00. Children five and under are free and parking is free as well. It is cash only for tickets (no ATMs on site). Concessions, souvenirs, and the beer garden take cash or cards. For more information, the track website is https://www.mohavevalleyraceway.com/ and the office phone is (928) 346-6000.

Sexton and the #74 team wish to extend their thanks to the following 2022 racing season partners. Gas Chassis, Key Brothers Racing, Elite Powder Coating, Bill’s Jerky, Hot Dog Kustoms, Savage Racing, AG Sandcars, and Ron’s Tire and Brake. If you would like to be a part of this fun, upcoming team and gain exposure, please contact Shane Sexton at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (619) 362-5921.

GAS Chassis PR