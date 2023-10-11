Spend the Las Vegas Grand Prix™ with the Oracle Red Bull Racing Team

F1 Authentics - owned by Memento Exclusives, the UK-based sports memorabilia specialist - is joining forces with Constructors' World Champions, Oracle Red Bull Racing, to offer an exclusive, VIP Las Vegas Grand Prix™ package.



Raising funds for the team’s charity partner, Wings for Life, this exceptional collection of experiences offers a ‘money can’t buy’, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for one fan and a plus a guest.



The ‘5 Nights Under Neon Lights’ package will offer two people the ultimate opportunity at one of the most anticipated races to ever hit the F1 calendar - the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix ™ (17th – 19th November).



The package offers two Red Bull Energy Station trackside Hospitality tickets to the race, providing three levels of exhilaration, entertainment and adrenaline.



Along with this, will be hotel accommodation in a premium resort on the Las Vegas strip, from Tuesday 14th November to Sunday 19th November. Further experience the World of Red Bull in Vegas with entry to the Red Bull Launch Party on Wednesday 15th November.



If this package wasn’t already incredible, the winner of the auction will also get exclusive behind the scenes access and participation in Red Bull’s ‘Unserious Race Series’, filming with Max and Checo on Tuesday 14th November.



The auction winner will have an Oracle Red Bull Racing garage tour, a meet & greet with Christian, Max and Checo plus a limited-edition Las Vegas F1 wheel cover used during the race weekend - signed by Max and Checo and a signed pair of Max Verstappen race gloves worn during the Las Vegas race weekend.



To top it off, the winning bidder will also receive 2 seats at a VIP invitational poker tournament on 16th November, hosted by PokerStars and attended by some well-known faces from Red Bull / Oracle Red Bull Racing.



Christian Horner OBE, Team Principal and CEO of Oracle Red Bull Racing said: “In partnership with F1 Authentics, we are auctioning an exclusive Las Vegas Grand Prix ™ experience, including behind the scenes access to filming with Max and Checo, in aid of our Team charity Wings for Life. 100% of the winning auction bid will go directly towards funding spinal cord injury research and we look forward to welcoming two guests to the inaugural Las Vegas race with us.”



Emma Hind, Wings for Life UK CEO said: “We are absolutely delighted to be working with F1 Authentics and Oracle Red Bull Racing to offer this once in a lifetime Vegas auction package! I want to sincerely thank both organisations for their ongoing support of Wings for Life. The money raised from this incredible auction will help fund pioneering research projects to support our mission to find a cure to spinal cord injury!”



Barry Gough, CEO & Founder of Memento Exclusives (F1 Authentics), commented:



“We’re thrilled to offer this once-in-a-lifetime Oracle Red Bull Racing package ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix™. The winner of this auction will receive a money-can’t-buy opportunity to not only enjoy the race but meet the drivers and attend VIP events with the team. Our previous Wings for Life charity auction - Max Verstappen’s Canadian GP race suit - raised £108,497 and was one of our most popular auctions to date. So we have high expectations for this phenomenal package!”



This exciting auction will help raise money for Oracle Red Bull Racing’s official charity partner, Wings for Life. Founded in 2004, Wings for Life funds global research projects and clinical trials with one sole aim: to find a cure for spinal cord injury. This auction will be donating 100% of the money raised to Wings for Life*.



The auction is now live and will close on 24th October 2023, with fans able to place bids at auction.f1authentics.com. This ultimate package will give two people a never-before-offered experience and once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.



*100% of the final bid will be donated to Wings for Life UK Spinal Cord Research Foundation, Registered Charity No. 1138804 (England & Wales).



F1 Media PR