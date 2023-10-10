Butcher Set For Second Winchester 400 Start

Current ASA STARS National Tour points runner-up Cole Butcher will be making his second appearance at the Winchester 400 this weekend.

The Canadian sits second in the series standings with two races left, 63 points behind Ty Majeski. Butcher has a win in the Redbud 400 at Anderson Speedway along with five top-fives and just one finish outside the top-ten. Additionally, his 126 stage points are the second-most in the series behind Majeski.

Away from the ASA STARS National Tour, he won his second-straight Oxford 250 in Maine back in August. He’s also won a CARS Tour Pro Late Model race at Hickory and two PASS National races at Hickory on the same day.

Butcher made his debut in the Winchester 400 last year, leading 79 laps and spending a majority of the race in the top-five before a freak occurrence knocked him out of the race. The left rear snout broke and sent the tire flying off the car in turn four before he hit the wall on lap 311. Still, he finished the race in ninth.

The ASA STARS National Tour heads to Winchester Speedway on Sunday, October 15 for the Winchester 400 Presented by Vore’s Welding and Steel. The race will also serve as the season finale for the ASA/CRA Super Series. Tickets can be purchased by calling the track office at (765)584-9701 during office hours.

The ASA STARS National Tour opened the ten race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on March 11. Jesse Love is the most recent winner, claiming the victory in Glass City 200 on September 16.

