NASCAR and Rev Racing Announce Participants in Advance Auto Parts Drive for Diversity Combine

NASCAR and Rev Racing announced today the names of 15 drivers participating in the Advance Auto Parts Drive for Diversity Combine taking place on October 9-11 in Concord, N.C., and Florence, S.C. This marks the second year for Advance Auto Parts, a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider and the Official Auto Parts Retailer of NASCAR, serving as the primary sponsor of the Advance Auto Parts Drive for Diversity Combine.

Drivers from around the United States and several countries applied to the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Driver Development Program hoping to be selected. After going through a careful process, 15 drivers were chosen to travel to Concord, N.C, and Florence, S.C, to be evaluated by judges from across the NASCAR industry. Each participant will be assessed in different areas, from physical fitness and on-track performance to media and marketing skills.      

"We look forward to working closely with the drivers selected this year. It’s a strong group of young talent and we’re excited by the level of competition we hope to see over the three-day combine,” said Brandon Thompson, NASCAR’s VP of Diversity and Inclusion. “We are also excited to have Advance Auto Parts back with us for a second year. They share our passion for advancing inclusion and representation within the next generation of drivers; it is a partnership based on shared values.”

“We could not be more thrilled about the growth of our race team over the last several years,” said Max Siegel, Rev Racing owner. “We have a solid vision for Rev Racing moving into the future and as an organization, we have never been more positioned for advancement and success. We are energized by the high level of participating athletes and look forward to building the best driver class for 2024.”

The NASCAR Drive for Diversity Driver Development Program was created in 2004 to develop and train top drivers from diverse backgrounds and experiences, both on and off the track. NASCAR Cup Series drivers Bubba Wallace, Daniel Suárez and Kyle Larson are alumni of the program, which is operated by Rev Racing in Concord, N.C.

“Our team is delighted to participate in such a meaningful program that provides valuable opportunities for the next generation of racing talent,” said Samantha Avivi, Advance’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Diversity, equity and inclusion are cornerstones for the Advance brand, and we’re looking forward to working with NASCAR, Rev Racing and this year’s impressive class of drivers to help build their careers in the sport.”

The entitlement sponsor of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series (NAAPWS) and Advance My Track Challenge, Advance is dedicated to enhancing the experience for race fans, drivers and teams at NASCAR’s Home Tracks across North America. As a partner of the Advance Auto Parts Drive for Diversity Combine, the retailer continues to expand its presence in the sport.

This year’s candidates were evaluated based on applications, references and previous on-track performance by a panel comprised of NASCAR executives and industry members.

 

The 2023 combine features the following drivers:

  Name  

 

Age  

Hometown  

Car Type  

Lanie Buice

16  

Jackson, Georgia  

 Late Model Stock

Justin Campbell

18

Griffin, Georgia

 

Late Model Stock

 

Cameron Carraway

13

Castro Valley, CA

Restricted Late Model, Micro Sprints

TJ DeCaire  

16

Land O’ Lakes, Florida

Pro/Super Late Model Stock

Eloy López Falcón

18

Mexico City, Mexico

U.S. Legends Car/NASCAR Mexico Challenge

Arthur Gama

18

Porto Alegre, Brazil

NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race

Caleb Johnson

15

Denver, Colorado  

Pro Late Model, U.S. Legend Car  

 

Cassidy Keitt

14

Lexington, North Carolina

 INEX U.S. Legends Car  

 

Nathan Lyons 

14

Concord, North Carolina

 U.S. Legend Car  

Jalen Mack  

18

Chino Hills, California

Pro Late Model

 

Jayda Mack  

14

Chino Hills, California   

Pro Late Model

 

LaQuan McCoy Jr.

12

Fort Mill, South Carolina

INEX Bandolero

Paige Rogers  

20 

New Haven, IN   

Late Model Stock, Pro Late Model

Regina Sirvent  

20  

Mexico City, Mexico  

NASCAR Mexico Challenge Series, Late Model Stock  

Lucas Vera  

16  

Charlotte, NC  

U.S. Legend Car   

NASCAR PR

Speedway Digest Staff

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

