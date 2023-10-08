Changes made to Evergreen Raceway King of the Green after rain forces postponement of Day 1

Evergreen Raceway’s annual season ending King of the Green is being updated after the first of three days of racing was rain-postponed on Sunday, October 8.

After reaching out to teams and what would be the most feasible schedule of events, track officials have detailed a revised agenda for all classes taking part in the 22nd edition of the King of the Green.

Friday, October 13 will be open practice for all classes from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Pits open at 1:00 pm and are $20. Grandstands are free.

Day one of three will get underway on Saturday, October 14, headlined by the Evergreen Mods racing in Twin-30 lap features. The Late Models will join in with a 50-lap main along with a 40-lapper for the 4-Cylinder Stocks and the touring East Coast TQ Midgets contesting in a 25-lap event. The JuiceBox Division is also on the card.

The Twin 30’s for the Evergreen Mods carry full points for each race. Late Models and 4-Cylinder Stocks will be ‘show-up’ points.

Pit gates open at 9:00 am. Pit admission is $50. Pre-registration is $50 up until the day prior to the race. Race day registration is then $70 and will take place from 9:00 am – 11:00 am. No cars in any division will be registered after 11:00 am. Adult grandstand admission is $18 with gates opening at 11:00 am. Racing begins at 1:00 pm.

Day two is the following afternoon, Sunday, October 15. The four division program will be headed by Race #5 of the Evergreen Raceway/Mahoning Valley Speedway Duel Track Series for the 602 Crate Modifieds. The 40-lap feature is sponsored by O & S Maintenance of Moscow and awards $1000-to-win, $500 for second, $400 to third, $300 for fourth and $200 for spots fifth thru 20th. Plus there is the $1000 Lucky Draw awards of $200 cash to five random finishers.

The Street Stocks will be going a distance of 81-laps as part of the George Wambold Memorial. The Streeters will have a mid-race fuel break at lap 40. The Rotten and Forgotten and Novice classes will each see their biggest races to date with 35 and 25 laps respectively.

The 602 Crate Modifieds will compete for both Series points and regular track points. Street Stocks and Novice racers will receive ‘show-up’ points.

Pit gates open at 10:00 am. Pit admission is $50. Pre-registration is $50 up until the day prior to the race. Race day registration is then $70 and will take place from 10:00 am – 12:30 pm. No cars in any division will be registered after 12:30 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $15 with gates opening at 11:00 am. Racing begins at 2:00 pm.

On Saturday, October 21 the Tour Type Modifieds take center stage with the Tom Wanick Jr., Memorial. The Modifieds will be running 111-laps with $3500-to-win, $1100 for fifth, $950 to 10th and $800 to take the green.

There will be 22 starters via qualifying along with two provisionals. (Provisionals must give up green money). This is a four tire race.

There will be time trials to lock in the top 12 while all others will run in either one or two consi’s depending on car counts.

Joining the Saturday action will be the Factory Stocks and Legends each racing 40 laps. The Bandolero’s will contest in a 25-lapper and there will be a 2023 4-Cylinder Stock ‘Non Winners’ feature going 25 circuits.

Pit gates open at 9:00 am. Pit admission is $50. Modified pre-registration fee is $100. On race day it will be $120. Factory Stock pre-registration is $50 and $70 on race day.

Race day registration will be held from 9:00 am – 10:30 am. No cars in any division will be registered after 10:30 am. Adult grandstand admission is $20 with main gates opening at 11:00 am. Racing begins at 1:00 pm.

The Tom Wanick Jr., Memorial is a full points paying race which and also decide the 2023 track championship. Regular points will be given to the Factory Stocks.

For a detailed list of King of the Green procedures please log onto the official Evergreen Raceway website at https://www. evergreenracewaypark.com/ and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ groups/evergreenraceway

Evergreen Raceway is located on Mill Mountain Road in St. Johns, Butler Township.

Evergreen Raceway PR