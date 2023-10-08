Luke Horning Scores First DIRTcar Pro Stock Super DIRT Week Title, Series Championship

Luke Horning added his name to two championship crowns Saturday night at Oswego Speedway.

The Gloversville, NY driver scored his first Super DIRT Week DIRTcar Pro Stock title and his first DIRTcar Pro Stock Series championship.

“I’ve been wanting this one for a while,” Horning said. “I can’t believe [the World Short Track Championship] came before this. But, man, what a season. Twenty wins (overall). Five on the Series. Won everything but the Valley.”

“Cousin Luke” entered the night as a favorite after winning one of Thursday night’s Qualifying Heats but had to come seventh to do so in 25 laps (shortened from 50 due to weather).

Leading the field to green were SRI Performance/Stock Car Steel Award winner Jay Casey and Fratto Curbing Outside Pole winner and DIRTcar CEO Brian Carter.

In their first trip through Turns 1 and 2, Casey launched ahead of the field while Carter faded. Shane Playford split the orange #6C and Jason Casey three-wide to steal second in the first turn.

Playford kept his momentum alive down the backstretch and used it to rocket alongside Casey into the next turn. By the exit of Turn 4, Playford completed his quick march from fourth to the lead.

Before he could try to build upon that, Johnny Rivers Jr. lost his right front wheel going into Turn 3 and brought out the caution on Lap 1.

When the race resumed, Playford sprung ahead of the field, towing Devon Camenga along with him. Behind them, Horning was on the move.

The blue #2H moved into third by Lap 4. Then, Jaws music.