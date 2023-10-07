The ARCA Menards Series capped its 2023 season on Saturday at Toledo Speedway in Toledo, Ohio. Jesse Love, clinching the series title the last time out at Salem Speedway, sat quickest in practice before winning the pole in qualifying. The Shore Lunch 200 featured 18 entries.

William Sawalich started beside 2023 national champion Jesse Love on the grid at the green flag. Sawalich, winning the ARCA Menards Series East championship three weekends ago at Bristol Motor Speedway, took the lead from Love with about 45 laps complete.

The two drivers traded the lead a couple of times more before Sawalich took the checkered flag for the fourth time of the season. The driver ends the ARCA national series season with four wins, 11 top five, and 12 top 10s.

2023 champion Jesse Love finishes second by 1.162 seconds behind Sawalich.

Winning 10 of 20 races, or precisely 50% of the events in 2023, Love finished the year with 17 top-five and 18 top-10 finishes.

Sean Hingorani finished third while Andres Perez and Christian Rose rounded out the top five.

Taking top 10s were Mason Ludwig, Andy Jankowiak, Frankie Muniz, Dylan Smith, and Stephanie Moyer.

Four caution flags slowed the Shore Lunch 200 with two being for on-track incidents.

The No. 06 of Nate Moeller spun on lap 98 while the other incident included Dylan Smith, Jon Garrett, and Jankowiak in turn two on lap 144. Moeller finished 13th while Garrett finished 15th.

