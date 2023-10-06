AM Racing | Christian Rose Toledo Speedway October ARCA Preview

The Finale: AM Racing returned to the ARCA Menards Series full-time in 2023 with Automobile Racing of America (ARCA) Rookie of the Year candidate Christian Rose behind the wheel of the team’s No. 32 Ford Mustang.

The 2023 ARCA Menards Series will mark the first time that AM Racing has competed full-time in the NASCAR-owned development series since Gus Dean drove for the organization during the 2018 season.

The Shore Lunch 200 presented by CGS Imaging at Toledo Speedway signifies the final race of the 2023 ARCA Menards Series season.

Meet Christian Rose: Rose, a former Division 1 baseball player for the University of Maryland Eastern Shore has traded the glove and bat in for a steering wheel and helmet and has set achievable goals for his first full season of stock car competition aboard the team’s flagship No. 32 Ford Mustang.

Rose joins the Statesville, N.C.-based team on the heels of a limited ARCA schedule in 2022 competing in a series of races on ARCA’s platform with Cook Racing Technologies which was highlighted by a career-best seventh-place finish at Kansas Speedway last October.

Additionally, Rose earned two additional top-10 finishes at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway and Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway respectively.

Glad To Have You: To help steer Christian Rose and the AM Racing team towards a championship in 2023, the organization has recruited Ryan “Pickle” London to serve as crew chief of the No. 32 Ford Mustang this season.

London, a long-time NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series crew chief returns to AM Racing after spending the 2020 season with the team’s Truck Series program as the truck chief.

London has plenty of experience as a leader in the ARCA Menards Series, including guiding drivers Tom Hessert and Frank Kimmel to poles and leading Grant Enfinger to victories at Berlin (Mich.) Raceway

and DuQuoin (Ill.) State Fairgrounds in 2014.

In addition to the two wins as crew chief, the winning NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series crew chief has numerous ARCA top-fives and top-10 efforts to his credit.

Partner Support: The Department of West Virginia Tourism will serve as the primary marketing partner on Rose’s No. 32 Ford Mustang in Saturday afternoon’s Shore Lunch 200 presented by CGS Imaging.

The West Virginia Department of Tourism promotes West Virginia as a leading four-season travel destination and a top state to live, work and retire.

Known as the Mountain State, West Virginia is one of the most scenic states in the United States and home to thousands of acres of parks and public lands, including America’s newest national park and 45 state parks and forests.

In addition to its majestic mountains and rolling hills, West Virginia is full of rich historic sites, enchanting art galleries, charming towns and an immense sense of belonging found only in its heaven-like landscapes.

This weekend at Toledo, Rose and the AM Racing team will showcase their breathtaking Department of West Virginia Tourism fall paint scheme beaming the adventures that await with a tour of West Virginia for the final time in 2023.

On June 20, 2023, the state of West Virginia celebrated its 160th birthday!

Secured Partnership: In addition to the Department of West Virginia Tourism, Secure Testing Services (STS) will serve as a major associate marketing partner for the 20th of 20 races on the 2023 ARCA Menards Series tour.

Secure Testing Services LLC. is a nationwide leader in on-site drug testing located in Richmond, Virginia.

Quite simply, STS provides customized assistance to your organization’s Human Resources and Safety teams in achieving their compliance goals.

See You at Menards…: Before taking to the track on Saturday afternoon, Christian Rose and the No. 32 Department of West Virginia Tourism | Secure Testing Services Ford Mustang will make an appearance at the Menards located directly across the street from Toledo Speedway.

Rose and his No. 32 AM Racing Ford Mustang will appear on Friday, October 6, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Toledo North Menards at 1415 E. Alexis Road Toledo, OH 43612.

AM Minute: Last weekend was a quiet race weekend for AM Racing.

Both AM Racing’s NASCAR Xfinity Series and Dirt Division teams were enjoying a much-welcomed weekend off.

To The Point(s): Entering Toledo, Rose is third in the ARCA Menards Series championship standings, 154 markers in the arrears to championship leader Jesse Love with one race remaining.

Rose sits 19 points ahead of fourth-place competitor Frankie Muniz.

He sits 23 points behind second place in the championship standings occupied by Andrés Pérez de Lara.

Rose is the series leader in most laps completed in 2023 at 2,351 of 2,424 laps at 96.9 percent overall.

AM Racing stands a respectable sixth in the ARCA Menards Series championship owner standings.

Thanks For Your Support: With 95 percent of the season complete, AM Racing and Christian Rose would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, Black Draft Farm & Distillery, Disability Opportunity Fund, Eggs Up Grill, Extreme Family Fitness, Flying Circle, Lopez Team, Mountaineer Rub, Mobil 1, Whitetail Smokeless and Warwood Tool.

Christian Rose ARCA Toledo Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Shore Lunch 200 presented by CGS Imaging at Toledo Speedway will mark Rose’s inaugural start at the historic Northern Ohio race track.

Christian Rose ARCA National Series Stats: In 27 career ARCA National Series starts, Rose has earned one top-five and 13 top-10 finishes highlighted by a career-best third-place finish achieved at Salem (Ind.) Speedway in September 2023. Additionally, Rose has showcased 18 top-20 finishes overall since 2022.

Atlas 200 | Salem (Ind.) Speedway Race Recap: In the most recent ARCA Menards Series race at Salem (Ind.) Speedway, Rose and the AM Racing team chased their 12th top-10 finish of the season together.

In his Salem debut, Rose chased more than another top-10 finish, the Martinsburg, West Virginia native enjoyed a career-best weekend.

After practicing his No. 32 Department of West Virginia Tourism | Secure Testing Services LLC. Ford Mustang eighth, Rose picked up the pace in qualifying and netted a career-best fourth-place starting position.

During the penultimate ARCA Menards Series race of the season, Rose stayed out of trouble and delivered a strong lead-lap third-place finish.

Overall, it was Rose’s 12th top-10 finish of 2023, his first career top-five run and his 16th top-12 since Kansas Speedway in May 2023 for the Statesville, N.C.-based team.

Show Your Support: AM Racing and Christian Rose are proud to announce that official team 2023 apparel is available by visiting Christian Rose’s website.

You can show your support for Christian Rose and the No. 32 AM Racing team by purchasing an official West Virginia Tourism tee-shirt, as well as a team cap representing West Virginia Tourism, Secure Testing Services and Disability Opportunity Fund.

Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Christian Rose, please like him on Facebook (Christian Rose Racing), or follow him on Instagram (@christianroseracing) and Twitter (@CRoseRacing).