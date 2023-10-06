Hitachi-Sponsored Team Penske Chevrolet a 2023 Indycar Leader

Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden drove his No. 2 Hitachi Dallara/Chevrolet to finish in fifth place in this year's NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship standings.



A two-time series champion, Newgarden scored four wins in 2023. He dominated on oval tracks in the series with wins at Iowa Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and the Indianapolis 500.



"As far as race-car preparation and execution, I felt it was a strong year, it just wasn't our year," said Newgarden. "Still, to win four races – including the Indianapolis 500 – is a great season. We'll build on that during the offseason and be ready for 2024."



Originally from Hendersonville, Tenn., the 32-year-old Newgarden is the most successful American driver in the INDYCAR SERIES. In addition to winning this year's Indianapolis 500, he is also the 2017 and 2019 INDYCAR SERIES champion and the 2011 Indy Lights champion.



The 2023 season was Hitachi's 12th year of partnership with Team Penske. Hitachi Astemo also supplies fuel-system components for all 2.2-liter twin-turbocharged Chevrolet race engines in the INDYCAR SERIES, helping Chevrolet win the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Manufacturing Championship. Chevrolet clinched the Manufacturers Championship for the second year in a row, to earn its eighth championship since returning to INDYCAR competition in 2012.



"We have built a strong relationship with Hitachi and Team Penske over the years," said Jim Campbell, General Motors U.S. vice president Performance and Motorsports. "Josef Newgarden and the No. 2 team delivered four wins – including the iconic Indianapolis 500. The collaboration also resulted in another INDYCAR Manufacturers' Championship."



"We enjoyed each and every race and it was a pleasure for our team to work side by side with Chevrolet and its INDYCAR engine program," added Rob Sharpe, senior vice president of sales and marketing, Hitachi Astemo Americas. "Hats off to Josef Newgarden and his Team Penske teammates for another outstanding race season."



Hitachi Astemo is a global mega-supplier of auto parts and technologies for passenger cars, motorcycles and trucks. Hitachi Astemo also provides fuel-system components for the Hitachi Dallara/Chevrolet race car.



More info is available on Hitachi Astemo's motorsports website: https://www.hitachiastemo.com/en/motorsports/sponsorship/indy.html



Hitachi Astemo, Ltd. PR