Become a NASCAR Driver: Join the 2024 Drivers Recruitment Program

The NASCAR Drivers Recruitment Program will return ahead of the 2024 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season with a test day on November 16 and 17th at the Circuits de Vendée in Fontenay Le Comte, France. The program represents the best opportunity for all sorts of drivers to test the ultimate “Pure Racing” car and potentially earn a scholarship to join the official NASCAR European championship, the best stepping stone towards a NASCAR career in the US.



RECRUITMENT PROGRAM PAGE | PROGRAM BROCHURE | APPLICATION FORM



One of the highlights of the NWES ecosystem, the Drivers Recruitment Program has proven to be the best way to enter the world of NASCAR. Experienced EuroNASCAR PRO drivers support participants to discover the Pure Racing character of the car, while off track each DRP driver will meet NWES President and CEO Jerome Galpin and the series’ organisation team to discuss their racing projects and potential needs to join the series.



The 2024 DRP offers drivers three different opportunities to approach the EuroNASCAR world:

Discovery package: Includes 2 x on track sessions

Advanced package: Includes 6 x on track sessions

Pro package: Includes 1 dedicated car for a full day of testing

Following the tests, NWES and its partners will offer to the best prospects scholarships to join the 2024 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season.

The Drivers Recruitment Program is open to all drivers:

Top drivers aiming at becoming NASCAR European Champion

Young talents willing to build themselves a NASCAR career towards the USA

Karting drivers willing to launch their car racing career and get the best cost-efficient development program

Female drivers eager to battle for the European Lady Trophy

Gentlemen Drivers wanting to compete at high level and have great fun at affordable cost

Drivers from all over the world can apply for the program by visiting https://www.euronascar.com/drp /, filling out the entry form and submitting it to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . A participation fee will be asked to each driver joining the Recruitment Program depending on the package of choice.

NWES PR